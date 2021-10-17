French Villagers, Mayors Bid To Stop Cross-channel Electricity Cable Between UK & France

French mayors and residents along the Normandy coast are campaigning to block a project for a Cross-channel cable backed by a Ukrainian-born businessman who has donated hundreds of thousands of pounds to the Conservative party. Kwasi Kwarteng, UK's business secretary, is due to decide this week on whether to give the go-ahead to a £1.2bn project for the 148-mile cross-channel cable between Normandy and Hampshire. The firm says the link, which will run through Portsmouth, could supply up to 5% of Britain’s electricity needs, The Guardian reported.

Opposition MPs have highlighted more than £1m in donations given to the Conservatives by the company, Aquind, and one of its directors, Alexander Temerko, a British industrialist born in Ukraine. Labour says the project is 'mired by cronyism'. That allegation is strongly denied by the firm, which says the scheme can play a vital role in helping to secure UK's energy supply, as per The Guardian reports.

The project faces strong opposition in Portsmouth from the council and campaigners, who say it will have a detrimental impact on the city and cause widespread disruption. 'Let's Stop Aquind' campaigners in Portsmouth say the power cables would be built through and under parks, allotments, and wild open spaces. "This would cause absolute chaos in Portsmouth and beyond. We don’t want it here," said one of the campaigner, The Guardian reported. The cable would be run from the village of Lovedean in east Hampshire to Portsmouth, then across the Channel to the coast in France and finally to the small settlement of Barnabos in Normandy.

French Mayor calls Aquind 'aggressive'

To oppose the project, a coalition of French mayors on or near the route has been formed. "The company is very aggressive. They never accept a no for an answer. They never pay attention," The Guardian reported citing Jean-Marie Tabesse, mayor of Biville-la-Baignarde, one of the villages along the proposed cable route to Barnabos, where it will connect to the national grid of France. Because of its chalky white cliffs, the shoreline where the cable will make landfall is known as the alabaster coast. The cable would connect to the French coast at a car park and mini-golf course in Hautot-sur-Mer, a popular tourist destination.

Aquind submitted an 'occupation rights' application to the mayor of Hautot-sur-Mer in June of last year for construction and excavation work on the town's seafront. It was turned down by the mayor, Jean-Jacques Brument, who stated that he will never grant permission. In November 2019, Aquind applied to the Planning Inspectorate in England for a development consent order. In November 2017, the EU included the proposal on a list of projects of common interest, allowing schemes to be fast-tracked. However, it was removed from the list in October 2019. In January, Normandy's perfect, Pierre-André Durand, rejected the scheme. Aquind is appealing the decision, claiming that it will not prevent him from obtaining the necessary planning permission.

(Image: ETRETATGARDENS@TWITTER)