From Boosting Defense Ties To War Against Terror: Key Highlights Of PM Modi-Macron Presser

Just hours after gracing the grand Bastille Day Parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron addressed a joint press conference. In the press briefing that took place on Friday, the two leaders lauded the ties between India and France and expressed hopes for a solid future. The Prime Minister is currently on a two-day visit to France to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the India-France ties.

During the press briefing, the two leaders emphasised how they are paving the way to solidifying the relations between the two nations. From the establishment of the Indian consulate in Marseille to initiating more student exchange programmes, the two leaders touched upon wide-ranging aspects. “We are celebrating 25 years of our strategic partnership. We are making a roadmap for the next 25 years on the basis of the strong foundation of the previous 25 years. Bold and ambitious goals are being set for this. The people of India have taken the resolve to make ourselves a developed nation. In this journey, we see France as a natural partner,” PM Modi asserted at the start of his address.

Top quotes from Macron's remarks

Macron lauds the Punjab regiment: During the joint presser, the French President expressed pride in the fact that the Punjab regiment took part in the parade. "In the year when we are celebrating the 25 years of India-US relations, I was proud to see the Punjab Regiment here in the heart of Paris (at the Bastille Day Parade),” he said at the press conference. “We are moving ahead on the basis of this historic trust. Together we can find solutions to the global crises,” he added.

Macron plans to send French students to India: Macron further emphasised how both the Indian and French youth will portray the image of India and France in the future and hence they cannot be forgotten. “We can’t forget the youth because it is the youth that will represent France in India and visa versa,” Macron said in his address. “By 2030, we want to send 30,000 French students to India and we will work towards this endeavour. For the young Indians who want to pursue higher education in France, we want to make a conducive visa policy,” he added.

Top quotes from PM Modi's remarks

PM Modi dedicates his legion of Honour to the people of India: During the address, PM Modi dedicated his 'Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour', the highest award in France, to the people of India. The Legion of Honour is France’s highest decorated award. “Yesterday French President Emmanuel Macron conferred me with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest award in France. It is not my honour but the honour of 140 crore people of the country,” he stated.

PM Modi boasts about defence ties: The Prime Minster touched upon the solid defence ties between the two nations. "Defence ties have always been the basic foundation of our relations. This is a symbol of the deep trust between the two nations. France is an important partner in Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat...Be it submarines or Indian Naval ships, together we want to fulfil not just ours but also the requirements of other friendly countries..." he said.

Ease of travel: The PM also emphasised how the two nations are working to ensure ease of travel between France and India. PM Modi again mentioned the Indian Consulate in the city of Marseille. “We will open a new Indian Consulate in the city of Marseille. We welcome the decision to grant long-term visas to people of Indian origin studying in France. I invite French universities to set up their campuses in India... Indian athletes are excited to participate in next year's Paris Olympics,” he said.

War against terror: India and France have been together in war against terror. We believe strong action needs to be taken to end cross border terrorism.