From Chanel CEO To Yoga Guru, PM Modi Meets THESE Prominent Personalities In France

Hours after the glorious Bastille Day Parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met prominent personalities during his two-day official visit to France. While he started off the day by being the guest of honour at the Bastille Day parade, his next engagement was with prominent personalities operating in wide-ranging fields. The list of prominent personalities included Indian-origin Chanel CEO, Leena Nair.

“Met the Global CEO of @CHANEL, Mrs Leena Nair. It’s always a delight to meet a person of Indian origin who has made a mark on the world stage. We had a great conversation about ways to further boost skill development among artisans and to make Khadi more popular,” Prime Minister wrote on Twitter after meeting the CEO of the famous fashion brand. The PM also marvelled at his meeting with Charlotte Chopin who began practising Yoga at the age of 50. Chopin, who will reach the milestone of 100 soon, is known for her fitness around the world. “In Paris, I had the opportunity to meet the remarkable Charlotte Chopin. She began practising Yoga at the age of 50. She’s going to turn a hundred soon but her passion towards Yoga and fitness has only increased over the years,” PM Modi wrote in another tweet.

Met the Global CEO of @CHANEL, Mrs. Leena Nair. It’s always a delight to meet a person of Indian origin who has made a mark at the world stage. We had a great conversation about ways to further boost skill development among artisans and to make Khadi more popular. pic.twitter.com/m75c75Ex1B — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023

In Paris, I had the opportunity to meet the remarkable Charlotte Chopin. She began practising Yoga at the age of 50. She’s going to turn hundred soon but her passion towards Yoga and fitness has only increased over the years. pic.twitter.com/zrWkMMTck9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023

PM Modi gets congratulated for Chandrayaan 3

PM Modi’s Friday list of engagements also included meeting with astronaut and Aerospace engineer Thomas Pesquet. “When it comes to motivating youngsters towards science and space, Thomas Pesquet’s name figures prominently. It was a delight to meet him and exchange views on a wide range of subjects. His energy and insights are very valuable. @Thom_astro,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter. Following the meeting, Pesquet also said that he congratulates the premier on the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3.

When it comes to motivating youngsters towards science and space, Thomas Pesquet’s name figures prominently. It was a delight to meet him and exchange views on a wide range of subjects. His energy and insights are very valuable. @Thom_astro pic.twitter.com/QGgFHLcJCo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023

“I think he (PM Modi) is doing the right thing. Like I was saying, he's taking a lot of good decisions. He's using space for his people, and that's what you should do. I think it's great. I think space does a lot for a country. I think it's hugely difficult to have a space program. To send people into space is the most difficult part of that. But I think India is going at an incredible speed towards that goal,” Pesquest told ANI after the meeting. “And so, congratulations on Chandrayaan 3, and then soon we'll see Indian astronauts. So I think it's great. I think India is going to benefit from it,” he added. PM Modi will now head to the Élysée Palace to hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.