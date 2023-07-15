From Louvre Dinner To Veg Menu, PM Modi’s France Trip Saw Many Special Gestures By Macron

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to France, French President Emmanuel Macron played host by organising a banquet dinner at the Louvre Museum in Paris. The event took place on France's national holiday, and over 200 guests gathered to honour PM Modi.

Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron personally welcomed the Prime Minister at the museum. In his speech during the dinner, PM Modi emphasised the strong bond and shared values between India and France. The banquet provided a unique opportunity for the guests to enjoy a private viewing of several renowned artworks, as the museum was closed to the public for the occasion, despite typically attracting a large number of visitors on this special day.

In a departure from their usual protocol, the Louvre Museum, renowned for its collection of world-famous artworks, served as the venue for a banquet honoring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a special gesture orchestrated by President Macron. This marked a significant event as the museum had not hosted a banquet since 1953, which was held in honor of Queen Elizabeth.

President Macron's banquet for PM Modi included several notable elements. One distinctive touch was the thread used for the menu, which featured the colors of the Indian tricolor, deviating from the customary practice of using only the French colors. Additionally, the menu itself was thoughtfully crafted to offer a specially curated spread of vegetarian delicacies, adding a unique touch to the evening's dining experience.

PM Modi's Day 2 in Paris

As the Guest of Honour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Bastille Day Parade on France's National Day, following an invitation from President Emmanuel Macron. The grand parade, held on the iconic Champs-Elysees in Paris, took place under clear skies and showcased the participation of Indian armed forces contingents. This year holds additional significance as it marks the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between India and France.

During a joint press conference with PM Modi, President Macron shared his vision for future plans regarding students, expressing a desire to send 30,000 French students to India by 2030. He emphasized the importance of focusing on the youth and ensuring a conducive visa policy for young Indians interested in pursuing higher education in France. The press conference took place at the Elysee Palace, where the media had the opportunity to hear these remarks.

On the second day of his visit to France, PM Modi engaged with thought leaders and prominent business figures. He met with notable aerospace engineer and pilot Thomas Pesquet, as well as Leena Nair, the CEO of Chanel. Additionally, PM Modi had the pleasure of meeting Charlotte Chopin, a soon-to-be centenarian who is a dedicated yoga practitioner.