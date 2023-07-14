From Rafales To Indian Tunes, Here's How India Dazzled At Bastille Day Parade In France

The Parisian sky witnessed the marvels of both the French and Indian Air Force during the grand Bastille Day parade on Friday. This year Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the guest of honour of the historic parade. The parade took place at the Champs-Élysées in Paris. PM Modi participated in the grand event as a part of his two-day visit to France.

The Prime Minister reached the Champs-Élysées in the morning where he was received by France's First Lady Brigitte Macron and French Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne. Later, the Prime Minister met the other French dignitaries at the event. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at the venue in a French jeep. He was accompanied by the French military men and he waved at the crowd as he took part in the ceremony.

PM Modi makes the history

With this visit, Prime Minister Modi became the second Indian Prime Minister to be the guest of honour at the parade, the first Indian Prime Minister to be the guest of honour at the parade was Dr Manmohan Singh. While addressing the Indian diaspora ahead of the event, PM Modi congratulated France on the parade.

“Tomorrow France is celebrating its National Day, I would like to congratulate the people of France. I would also like to thank the people of France for inviting me on such a special occasion,” PM Modi said in his Thursday address. “Today French PM received me at the airport and tomorrow I will attend the National Day parade with my friend Emmanuel Macron. This is a reflection of the unbreakable friendship between India and France,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets other dignitaries at the Bastille Day Parade in Paris, France.



PM Modi will be attending the parade as the Guest of Honour.



Marcon received the guard of honour

Meanwhile, Macron entered the event in a military jeep and he was accompanied by French servicemen. After reaching the parade site, he was welcomed by French PM Elizabeth Borne along with other French dignitaries. The French President was welcomed by trumpets and drums following which he received the Guard of Honour. As a part of the ceremony, the French servicemen played the country’s national anthem. Following this, Macron reviewed the troops and went on to meet the dignitaries present at the event.

VIDEO | French President Emmanuel Macron receives guard of honour at Bastille Day Parade in Paris, France.

‘Saare Jaaha se acha’ echoes in France

The patriotic song ‘Saare Jahan se acha’ was played as the Indian military contingent marched to the beats of the patriotic song. The Punjab Regiment led the march which was followed by the Indian Navy. Meanwhile, Rafale jets of the Indian Air Force showcased their might at the glorious flypast.

Indian Jawans in Bastille Day Parade!

It's a glorious moment for all Indians as India's Punjab Regiment marches on French soil in Bastille Day Parade



Indian Jawans in Bastille Day Parade!

It's a glorious moment for all Indians as India's Punjab Regiment marches on French soil in Bastille Day Parade

🇮🇳🇫🇷| Celebrating 25 years of Strategic Partnership.



PM @narendramodi & President @EmmanuelMacron witnessed the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. On this special occasion, a tri-service Indian armed forces contingent participated in the parade.



PM’s… pic.twitter.com/FsqJDLGIoV — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) July 14, 2023

Indian Air Force's Rafale takes over French skies

The Indian Air Force showcased its might as they took part in the flypast. The three Indian Air Force fighter jets participated in the flypast over the Champs Elysees in Paris. The first look of the jets was revealed from the Evreux-Fauville Air Base in France. “Rafales had the best of the avionics which all the fighters in the world have, even better than them… To summarise It is a very compact, extraordinary, powerful, extremely agile and very discreet machine,” Captain Abhishek Tripathi told ANI a day before the event.