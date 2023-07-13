From Red Carpet To Glorious Chants, A Look At PM Modi's Day 1 In Paris

Quick links:
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced his two-day official visit to France. Prime Minister expressed hopes for solidifying India-France ties in his departing statement.
In the statement, Prime Minister said that this visit will mark the 25th anniversary of the ties between the two nations. With a wave and a namaskar, Prime Minister boarded the Air India One.
On Thursday afternoon, he landed at the Orly Airport in Paris where he received a grand welcome. After a brief break, Prime Minister came out of the Air India One and did a Namaskar.
The Prime Minister received a warm welcome from his French counterpart Elizabeth Borne. A French band also played bagpiper and gave a ceremonial welcome to the Prime Minister.
After the glorious Indian National Anthem got played on French soil, the Prime Minister walked on the red carpet along with his French counterpart.
Chants of 'Vande Mataram' was heard at the airport in France. One of the highlights of PM Modi's trip to France will be his participation at the Bastille Day parade which will be held on Friday.
The Prime Minister was later greeted by the Indian diaspora that was waiting for him outside the French hotel where he was staying. Chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' filled the skies
From selfies to best wishes the Indian diaspora in France welcomed PM Modi with open arms. One Indian youth even asked the Prime Minister how he works 20 hours a day.
The Prime Minister started his delegation talks on the first day with a meeting with French Senate President Gérard Larcher. The two sides have 'fruitful' discussions on wide-ranging issues.
PM Modi then went on to hold a meeting with France's Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne. Both sides were flanked by the delegations of both nations.