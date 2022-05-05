From Talks On Strategic Partnership To Ukraine War, Key Highlights Of PM Modi-Macron Meet

Concluding the last leg of his three-day Europe tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brief visit to France held significance for more than one reason. While PM Modi became the first international leader to have met Emmanuel Macron since the latter's re-election to the French Presidency, relations between India and France certainly received a boost after both sides held discussions on subjects of bilateral significance ranging from defence, civil nuclear cooperation, space, people to people to people connection, as well as prevalent regional and global issues.

"A meeting between two friends," a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs stated while sharing an image of both leaders greeting each other in a seemingly warm hug. PM Modi and Emmanuel Macron had a warm and detailed conversation. Both the leaders agreed on an ambitious agenda for the subsequent phase of the India-France Strategic Partnership, the spokesperson added.

A meeting between two friends.



An opportunity to translate the renewed mandate of President @EmmanuelMacron into a renewed momentum for the India-France Strategic partnership. pic.twitter.com/BEviS95yzR — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 4, 2022

"I thank him (Macron) and the French Government for the warm hospitality," PM Modi tweeted while confirming that his visit to France was 'brief but a very fruitful one'.

My visit to France was brief but a very fruitful one. President @EmmanuelMacron and I got the opportunity to discuss various subjects. I thank him and the French Government for the warm hospitality. pic.twitter.com/pJCCvpvjao — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2022

"India and France are proud developmental partners with our partnership spread across different sectors," PM Modi shared on Twitter, shortly after he received a grand welcome at Macron's official residence, Elysee Palace in Paris.

Notably, top sources have confirmed that the French President hosted only a vegetarian dinner for the Indian leadership while a Ministry of External Affairs press conference revealed that both leaders successfully struck a 'broad understanding' of either side's perspectives in relation to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Key highlights of PM Modi's visit to France

Macron shared that India is set to take on a big contributory role to the FARM initiative (Food and Agriculture Resilience Mission under France's Foreign Affairs Ministry is an initiative for food security in the most vulnerable countries) and mentioned that both sides deliberated on the 'different ongoing international crises'.

Tonight, with @NarendraModi, we discussed the different ongoing international crises as well as our strategic partnership. We also talked about food security issues and the FARM initiative, in which India will play a key role. pic.twitter.com/KPOv1P6NZu — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 4, 2022

PM Modi and Emmanuel Macron hold talks on Ukraine crisis

A joint statement by the Indian and French governments iterated that while France highly condemns the unlawful and unprovoked aggression against Ukraine by Russian forces, both countries underlined the need to respect the UN Charter, international law and sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

Both leaders discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and acknowledged the current aggravation of global food security and nutrition in developing nations. Furthermore, Macron and PM Modi expressed serious concern in relation to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and established strong support against human rights violations in the Taliban-led country.

"They (India-France) called for an inclusive and representative government, and respect for the rights of women, children and minorities. They also reaffirmed the UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021) and emphasised zero tolerance for the use of Afghan territory for spreading terrorism in other parts of the world," the statement read.

India & France's aims for climate change, clean energy and sustainable development

While both sides were committed to bolstering the India-EU strategic partnership, it may be noted that France took note of the six Scorpene submarines built at MDL in Mumbai which illustrates the level of transfer of technology from France to India, in line with the "Make in India” initiative.

While business partnership and defence ties were the focus points of PM Modi's visit to Europe, the Prime Minister also gave attention to the topic of climate change, clean energy and sustainable development in all the recently concluded meets, namely, Berlin, Copenhagen and Paris. "India and France also agreed to explore opportunities to jointly work on just energy transition pathways including under G7 to accelerate the deployment of renewables and access to affordable and sustainable energy," the statement highlighted.

Furthermore, the rendezvous highlighted Macron's commitment to maintaining the objective of '20,000 Indian students in France by 2025', in a bid to enhance businesses, engagements, and start-ups among other innovations.