From War To Migrant Crisis, 2022 A Year Of Grief, Chaos & Resilience For Europe | See Pics

People residing in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv look out a building that was hit by a Russian missile on October 23, 2022, eight months after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out.
The United Kingdom’s Royal Family stands together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to witness celebrations of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.
King Charles offers a salute as he sits inside a vehicle after attending the funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in London’s Westminster Abbey.
A woman holds a sign that reads “Bye Bye Boris!” following former UK PM Boris Johnson’s resignation over multiple scandals like Partygate.
Johnson’s successor Liz Truss smiles as she leaves the No 10 residence to make her Prime Minister's Questions debut at the Houses of Parliament.
Changed prices of a self-service laundromat are seen at a store in England’s Manchester amid the fallout of Liz Truss’ mini-budget.
Rishi Sunak takes over as the new premier of the UK following Truss’ resignation and delivers his first address as PM outside Downing Street on October 25, 2022.
Activists from environmental group Just Stop Oil hold a demonstration in London on October 27, 2022, urging the government to put an end to gas and oil projects.
A goose searches for a puddle of water in a drought-stricken area in Hungary’s Velence on August 11, 2022, amid rapid climate change.
Giorgia Meloni, the first female prime minister of Italy, raises her hand during a rally in Rome on September 22, 2022.