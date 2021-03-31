Fugitive Italian Gangster Gets Caught After Police Identify His Tattoos In Cooking Video

An Italian gangster who had successfully evaded cops for over half a decade, was recently caught-all because he could not resist uploading his cooking videos online. In a hilarious tale of recklessness, Marc Feren Claude Biart was spotted and eventually traced because of his culinary videos. Although the 53-year-old mafia effectively hid his face, he forgot to cover his tattoos, which caught the eye of the law enforcers.

As per BBC, Biart is a member of the 'Ndrangheta crime gang’, the country’s largest organised crime group located in Calabria. In 2014, the gangster came in the police’s ‘Wanted list’ for allegedly trafficking cocaine in the Netherlands on behalf of the Cacciola clan of the 'Ndrangheta mafia.

The gang leader was arrested last Wednesday from the Dominican Republic as a part of Interpol’s Operation Mauser. The cops searched through local media reports before finally landing on the now-infamous YouTube video. The gangster has now been extradited back to Milan where he would face one of the biggest trials in the country, as per the Daily Mail. Biart had been living a serene and peaceful life since his escape.

All the members of the clan are now facing justice in the biggest mafia trial Italy has seen in decades. There are 355 alleged mobsters and corrupt officials who have been charged after a long investigation into the 'Ndrangheta group’. The charges include murder, drug trafficking, extortion and money laundering. The trial opened in January and is expected to see more than 900 witnesses over a period of 24 months.

In a subsequent tweet, Interpol stated that there was only one way to Stop 'Ndrangheta, and that’s international police cooperation through INTERPOL. "Our I-CAN project is already turning intelligence into arrests, uniting police in countries to dismantle 'Ndrangheta networks," they wrote.

There’s only one way to #StopNdrangheta, and that’s international police cooperation through INTERPOL.



