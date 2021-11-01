G20 Leaders Agreed To Boost Producer-consumer Coordination On Energy Prices: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, 31 October, has said that G20 countries have committed to close coordination between producers and consumers on matters related to energy prices. Speaking to reporters at the conclusion of the G20 summit, Macron informed that the rise and volatility in gas and oil prices have led to a weakening of global growth, according to ANI. He highlighted the importance of coordination between producers and consumer states on issues related to energy.

Speaking about the energy crisis at the G20 summit, Macron informed that agreements have been made by the countries on issues related to energy prices, according to ANI. French President Emmanuel Macron called the G20 summit in Rome "a success". He added that the G20 countries delivered results on various matters, including the climate change issues, "despite many divisions" between nations, according to AP. Macron called the G20 summit an opportunity that helped to "revive convergence" among the largest economies across the world. Macron emphasised that were efforts were required to reach the goal set in the 2015 Paris Climate agreement of holding the global average rise in temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Taking to Twitter, the French President underscored that even though France had already committed to limit the temperature rise, all the other countries of the G20 assured their support in making efforts to limit the increase in temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Furthermore, he highlighted G20 countries have reaffirmed their commitment to achieving the annual climate finance to 100 billion dollars. Moreover, the G20 countries are announcing the end of international financing for coal-fired power plants this year.

G20 leaders look forward to meet again in India and Indonesia

In the final declaration of the summit in Rome, the G20 leaders said that they look forward to Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics 2022, as opportunities for competition for athletes from around the world. Furthermore, the G20 leaders in the declaration said, "We look forward to meeting again in Indonesia in 2022, India in 2023, and Brazil in 2024." The G20 leaders thanked the international organisations and the G20 Engagement Groups for their "valuable inputs and policy recommendations". The G20 leaders thanked Italy for its Presidency, for hosting the Global Health Summit, co-Chaired with the European Commission, and the Rome Leaders Summit.

