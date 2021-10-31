G20 Leaders Make Commitments To Reach Carbon Neutrality By Or Around Mid-century

On Sunday, 31 October, global leaders at the G20 Summit made a compromised commitment to reach carbon neutrality by or around mid-century. While wrapping up the two-day summit in Rome, the leaders of the world’s biggest economies laid the groundwork for the upcoming UN climate conference in Glasgow. According to the final communique, the Group of 20 leaders also agreed to end public financing for coal-fired power generation abroad, however, they set no target for phasing out coal domestically.

According to AP, the G20 nations represent more than three-quarters of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. The nations had been looking for common ground and solid commitments on how to reduce emissions while also helping developing/poor nations deal with the impact of rising temperatures. On Sunday, which was the final day of the Rome Summit, the leaders, therefore, finalised an agreement on scaling up climate financing and a decline for reaching carbon neutrality.

On Day 2, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi urged the world leaders to aim high, set long-term goals and make short-term changes to reach them. “The decision we make today will have a direct impact on the success of the Glasgow summit and ultimately on our ability to tackle the climate crisis,” Draghi said. He also said that the world must accelerate the phasing-out of coal and invest more in renewable energy.

“We also need to make sure that we use available resources wisely, which means that we should become able to adapt our technologies and also our lifestyles to this new world,” the Italian PM added.

Separately, a French official reportedly said that the G20 leaders had reached an agreement on the still-unmet goal of providing $100 billion annually to help poorer countries cope with the effects of climate change as well as a common goal to keep global warming from exceeding 1.5C higher than the pre-industrial level. Mid-century means “2050 if we want to be strict, but given the diversity of the G-20 countries ... it means everyone agrees to a common goal while providing a bit of flexibility to take into account national diversity,” the French official said, citing top carbon polluters China and Indonesia.

G20 countries commit to sustainable consumption

Meanwhile, in a big win for India in the G20 Summit, western countries have been forced to recognize their climate change obligations raised by the Indian diplomats, as per Republic sources. They informed that the nations have been asked to work on their obligations towards climate change - including financing the developing world’s green energy plans and cutting on wasteful consumption as the second session of the G20 Summit is underway in Italy's Rome.

Further, in what can be touted as a big win for farmers, sources informed that India pushed and obtained a commitment from G20 members for improving livelihoods for small and marginal farmers. Sources added that the G20's focus was now on the marginalised farmers rather than just the 'fat cats'.

