'G7 Export Bans Hurt India & SII's Vaccine Production': France's Macron Bats For Indians

In a massive development amid the ongoing G7 Summit, French President Emmanuel Macron brought to the attention of the member states the ban on export of vaccines and vaccine components from some among them, which has adversely affected production in countries such as India and had a detrimental effect on numerous middle-income economies. He called for a relaxation of such bans and in line with that, suggested waiving intellectual property in the case of vaccines, an idea India and South Africa has proposed in the World Trade Organization, which was opposed by many countries, including G7 members Germany and the U.K. Having put his point, he hoped for an agreement at this G7 Summit.

Macron criticises some G7 members banning vaccine component exports to India

Talking on the question of ban on vaccine components, Macron cited the case of India, of Serum Institute of India in particular, and the production of Covishield vaccine by which had been affected because of the export restrictions. He said, "Restrictions must be lifted so India can produce more for itself and quickly supply to Africans, who are dependent on its production." The reference he made was to the US, which relented its export ban on the said components after significant diplomatic exchanges from India's end, and with SII CEO Adar Poonawalla personally requesting US President Joe Biden in a tweet.

France's Macron demands waiving intellectual property rights

On Friday, France's President Emmanuel Macron asserted, "We've decided to put on the table with South Africa for this G7 a proposal that allows us to work on time-and space-limited exemption of this intellectual property. We defend fair remuneration of innovation & the respect of intellectual property". He further added, "It is an initial proposal from India & South Africa that we have worked on, that we still want to work on with the WHO, the WTO, all our partners. But I hope that it will lead to an agreement at this G7 summit."

In line with the same, Macron also advocated for the idea that the donation of vaccines by States should be complemented by a donation of vaccines by pharmaceutical laboratories.

It is pertinent to mention here that Macron has previously expressed mixed views on the subject, saying he was "favorable to opening up the IP," but also questioning whether the intellectual property was the main issue blocking access to vaccines. However, during a recent visit to South Africa, he told an event at the University of Pretoria that South Africa could “count on France.”

G7 Meeting

In the first-ever in two years in-person G7 summit, the UK that currently holds the presidency is hosting the member states the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, and Japan, along with Australia, Republic of Korea, and South Africa, as guest countries. The meetings will be held in hybrid mode.

The UK has kept the theme ‘Build Back Better’ and outlined four areas for its presidency. These are leading the global recovery from coronavirus while strengthening resilience against future pandemics; promoting future prosperity by championing free and fair trade; tackling climate change and preserving the planet’s biodiversity; and championing shared values and open societies. The leaders are expected to exchange their views on the topics outlined.

(Credit-Twitter-@G7/AP)