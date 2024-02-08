English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 18:30 IST

Gabriel Attal appointed as France’s youngest and first openly gay PM; Who is he?

Attal became the prime minister after Macron accepted the resignation of  Elisabeth Borne, 62, who served less than two years in office.

Digital Desk
Macron
Gabriel Attal was named on Tuesday as France's youngest-ever prime minister. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, January 9 appointed Gabriel Attal as country’s youngest and first ever openly gay Prime Minister in a cabinet reshuffle after resignation of the 60-year-old minister Elisabeth Borne. “The President of the Republic has appointed Mr Gabriel Attal as prime minister, and tasked him with forming a government,” the French presidency announced in a press release.

Macron’s pick Attal has served as French government's Education Minister since July 2023. Attal’s appointment comes as Macron seeks to give his government a new momentum for the final three year mandate. Here is more about the charismatic and the youngest premier of France as Macron seeks heavyweights into his tumultuous second term.

Gabriel Attal watched French Presdient Emmanuel Macron talk at a press conference. (AP)
  • Attal, who ascended the political leader, left the Socialist Party in 2016 in an effort to support Macron’s presidential bid. He was elected to the French parliament in 2017. For ayear, he served as the Secretary of State for the French youth. He was known to be France’s youngest Cabinet member.
  • The 34-year-old, who became the youngest and first gay premier of France, has saved as the government’s spokesperson, the budget minister as well as the French education minister, the position he resigned from after he was appointed as the Prime Minister by Macron.
  • Attal became the prime minister after Macron accepted the resignation of  Elisabeth Borne, 62, who served less than two years in office. He is widely known for instating a ban on abayas in schools, veils worn by the Muslim women. He is also attributed to have introduced myriad of government reforms with respect to the academic performance.
  • Macron has thrown his support behind his new Prime Minister, saying that he can count on the now-former education minister. Macron said he ”can count on [Attal’s] energy and [his] commitment to implement the project of rearmament and regeneration that I have announced.” The reshuffle of the cabinet was integral for Macron’s centrist presidency as despite winning the second term in 2022, he has faced pressure, criticism and protests for his policies such a the pension reforms and immigration legislation.
  • On the personal life front, Attal has often spoken about his struggles during the childhood describing bullying and homophobia during his high school days.
Published January 9th, 2024 at 18:30 IST

