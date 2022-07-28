Gas Prices Soar After Russia Cuts Gas Supplies To Germany & Other Central European Nations

Gas prices have witnessed a rise after Russian energy giant Gazprom announced a further reduction in gas supplies to Germany and other central European nations. European gas prices have increased by almost 2% reaching close to the record high price set after the war between Russia and Ukraine on February 24, BBC News reported. Gazprom has been reducing the supply of gas to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and Berlin now receives the gas at less than a fifth of its normal capacity.

The wholesale gas price of Europe closed at €204.85 (Rs 16,677.89) per megawatt hour, the third highest price on record. The all-time high price of gas in Europe was recorded on 8 March when the prices reached €210.50 (Rs 17,137.68) per megawatt hour. The wholesale gas price in Europe was above €37 (Rs 3,015.83) per megawatt hour at this time during last year, as per the BBC News report. The gas prices in Europe witnessed an increase of 7% on Wednesday, which is more than six times higher than a year ago. However, the price is still less than the highest rate recorded after the war between Russia and Ukraine started. Before the Russia-Ukraine war, Germany received over half of its gas from Russia and the majority of it came through Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Zelenskyy accuses Russia of causing 'chaos' in energy market

On July 25, Russian energy firm Gazprom announced a reduction in the supply of gas citing technical conditions. The German government has rejected the statement of Gazprom for the reduction in gas supply. The German Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection has said that there was "no technical reason" for the reduction in gas supply through Nord Stream 1. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of causing "chaos" in the food market and energy market. In his nightly video address on July 25, Zelenskyy alleged Russia of "deliberately" making it difficult for Europeans to prepare for winter. He called on the European Union to ramp up sanctions against Russia and limit Russian reserves from gas, oil and other exports. He asserted that the "gas blackmail of Europe" is getting "worse" every month and Russia is making life worse for every European.

Zur Ankündigung von #Gazprom: Nach unseren Informationen liegt kein technischer Grund für eine Reduktion der Gaslieferungen durch #NordStream1 vor. Das BMWK beobachtet die Lage in engem Austausch mit der @bnetza und dem Krisenteam Gas sehr genau. #NS1 #Versorgungssicherheit (1/2) — Bundesministerium für Wirtschaft und Klimaschutz (@BMWK) July 25, 2022

Gazprom announces shutting down another turbine

On July 25, Gazprom announced shutting down another turbine and said that the "the daily throughput" of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany will be up to 33 million cubic meters from 27 July at 7 am (Moscow time). The announcement regarding a reduction in the supply of gas comes after the Russian energy giant raised questions about the return of repaired equipment from Siemens. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Russian Energy giant said, "Gazprom received from Siemens documents issued by the Canadian authorities. However, after studying the documents, Gazprom had to conclude that they do not eliminate the previously identified risks and give rise to additional questions." The decision of the Russian energy giant comes at a time when the European nations have been making efforts to store energy for the winter season.

Image: AP