Gates Foundation Pledges $7 Billion For Africa As Ukraine War Diverts Financial Assistance

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, on Friday Nov 18, reaffirmed the foundation’s long-term commitment to Africa with $7 billion funding over the next four years, as the region has long been ignored due to assistance packages diverted in Ukraine to combat Russian invasion. Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation committed to working directly with African countries to support breakthrough solutions in health, agriculture, gender equality, and other critical areas, a release published by the charity foundation said.

Gates foundation's new commitment will support African countries is in addition to the previous funding that was approved via the multilateral organizations, including Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. These resources would help strengthen health systems and increase access to health care in African countries, contributing to dramatic reductions in the rate of child deaths from diseases such as diarrheal diseases, pneumonia, malaria, and measles, Bill Gates' foundation noted. Gates has taken his first trip to Africa since the COVID-19 pandemic began. He announced that his foundation would spend more than $7 billion over the next four years to support African countries and institutions working to develop and implement innovative approaches to confront hunger, disease, gender inequality, and poverty.

Gates foundation to support health, agriculture, and other critical areas

During his visit this week, Gates spent time visiting the African health care centers, leading medical and agricultural research institutes. He also made a trip to the smallholder farms to listen to and learn from Kenyan and regional partners about what programs and approaches are making an impact, what obstacles remain, and how the foundation can better support future progress. He addressed more than 500 students at the University of Nairobi—and thousands more across Africa who tuned in virtually. Bill Gates stressed that Africa’s young people have the talent and opportunity to accelerate progress and help solve the world’s most pressing problems.

“The big global challenges we face are persistent. But we have to remember, so are the people solving them,” Gates stated, according to his foundation. “Our foundation will continue to support solutions in health, agriculture, and other critical areas—and the systems to get them out of the labs and to the people who need them," he added.

Even before the war in Ukraine broke out, African countries had been facing a severe climate shock, including droughts, locusts, and flooding. An estimated 278 million people across Africa suffered from chronic hunger, with more than 37 million people facing acute hunger in the Horn of Africa alone. COVID-19 pandemic also caused significant setbacks in immunization and stalled decades of progress made in combating HIV/AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis. Gates foundation called on global leaders to step up their commitments to finding solutions and strengthening systems in African countries. They appealed to ramp up the investments in order to save millions of lives and create opportunities for the world’s most vulnerable.