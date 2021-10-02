Georgia: Ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili Arrested On Returning To The Country

Mikheil Saakashvili, the former President was arrested after returning to Georgia, according to the authorities. Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili made the announcement hours after Mikheil Saakashvili claimed on Facebook that he had returned to Georgia. Saakashvili was convicted in absentia on charges of abuse of power and has lived in Ukraine in recent years.

The nature of the arrest was not immediately clear, but Georgian TV carried a video showing Saakashvili being taken into detention by police in handcuffs and with a huge smile on his face on Friday evening. In a Facebook video, Saakashvili stated that he was in Batumi, Georgia's second-largest city. Saakashvili stated in the posts that Saturday's elections were crucial for Georgia and that he had called for a protest in Tbilisi on Sunday, promising to attend.

Saakashvili's efforts to unite Georgians could derail the ruling party's intentions

Saakashvili's efforts to unite Georgians could derail the ruling party's intentions to achieve a majority in the election of mayors and local assemblies, which is largely viewed as a vote of confidence in the national administration and could lead to early elections next year. In April, the European Union mediated a settlement between the ruling Georgian Dream party and opposition factions, including Mikheil Saakashvili's United National Movement, Georgia's second-largest political force.

A video of Saakashvili and Ukrainian parliament member Yelizaveta Yasko declaring their love and being "together" was posted on his Facebook page just hours after his detention on Friday. They claimed the footage was taken before he left for Georgia. Saakashvili served as president from 2004 to 2013 and was known for his tireless attempts to combat Georgia's widespread corruption. However, Georgians were more concerned with what they regarded as his dictatorial tendencies and erratic conduct. Saakashvili fled Georgia shortly after the 2013 election, in which he was unable to run, which was won by Georgian Dream's candidate.

Ukraine has requested that Georgia explain the facts

Serhiy Nikiforov, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky's spokesman, said that Ukraine has requested that Georgia explain the facts and the grounds for this action in relation to this Ukrainian citizen. Although the foundation for such a prosecution is unclear because Ukrainian residents do not require permits to visit Georgia, the Georgian prosecutor's office announced a case had been started against Saakashvili for illegally crossing the border.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)