Georgia: Thousands Rally In Support Of Jailed Ex-President Milkheil Saakashvili

Thousands of protestors in Georgia flooded the streets in support of jailed ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili demanding to move him to a hospital after the leader embarked on a hunger strike in October. The protestors also demanded his release from jail as concerns were raised about his health since he was incarcerated, Bloomberg reported. The protestors waved Georgian flags and chanted the ex-president's name as they gathered on Saturday evening outside the prison in Rustavi, where the Saakashvili is held.

For a recap, the ex-President was captured on October 1 after he returned to the country from exile in Ukraine. The pro-Western reformer was the president of Georgia from 2004-2013. Since being jailed, Saakashvili had announced a hunger strike to protest his imprisonment. The "politically motivated" hunger strike is now running for 37 days at a stretch.

Incarceration of the country's topmost opposition leader has sparked widespread protests across the country. It has further fuelled a prolonged political crisis that had gripped Georgia since last year. The political disparities in the country took new flights after the opposition denounced the parliamentary elections in which the Georgian Dream party was "fraud."

Protestors set up dozen of tents outside the prison

Sympathisers of Saakashvili built dozens of makeshift tents outside Rustavi jail calling for state security authorities to shift the ex-President to hospital. They also vowed to convert the protests permanently unless they complied with the demands within 24hours. The protests continued sloganeering and waved flags and posters demanding democracy and adequate treatment of Saakashvili in a "proper civilian clinic."

Mikheil Saakashvili was arrested after returning home

The former president of Georgia was immediately arrested after he returned to Georgia on October 1. As per the Associated Press, the arrest came after he was convicted in absentia on abuse of power charges. The arrest was also fuelled by the ex-leader's will to mobilise supporters ahead of the national municipal elections, deemed critical to the country's political make-up. Videos of Saakashvili in handcuffs and a wide smile on his face being taken into police custody surfaced on several Georgian channels.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP