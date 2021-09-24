Last Updated:

German Artist Tim Bengel Creates Avocado Bagel Sculpture Made Of Gold

Bengel just posted a photo of the sculpture to Instagram with the caption "My first sculpture". This sculpture was built with "about 12 pounds of 18-carat gold"

German artist

Tim Bengel, a German artist, has built an avocado sculpture made entirely of gold, which has left internet users speechless.

Bengel posted a photo of the sculpture on Instagram with the caption "My first sculpture." This sculpture was built with "about 12 pounds of 18-carat gold" and was inspired by a real avocado bagel. Only the materials are worth more than $250,000, according to the artist. In an Instagram video, the artist said, "For me, the avocado is one of the emblems of the millennial age, and I want to capture the Zeitgeist in this piece." The video, since being shared, has garnered a lot of attention and been viewed over 2.3m times. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Netizens were quick to react, an Instagrammer wrote, "Crazyyy." Another commented, "Wow." "So Yummy," said the third.

The price of a single avocado slice is estimated to exceed $14,000. In his subsequent post, Bengel shared another picture of the Sculpture with the caption, "My sculpture 'Who Wants To Live Forever?' is NOW displayed in Berlin at @avocadoclub.berlin."

