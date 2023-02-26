German CEOs Meet PM Modi, Discuss Ideas On New Opportunities In Business, Education Sector

The Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of German companies met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and discussed ways to open new opportunities for German companies to expand in education and business opportunities in India.

The group of CEOs who met PM Modi also lauded India's efforts in decarbonising supply chains and producing green hydrogen using modern technology and said they would be more than happy to partner with India in achieving sustainability goals.

"India has high aspirations on sustanability & wants to use technology to decarbonize supply chains,to move to circular economy& to produce clean hydrogen and that goes hand in hand with technology": SAP CEO Christian Klein in Delhi

'We are proud to be here': German CEOs speak on opportunities in India

"India has high aspirations for sustainability and wants to use technology to decarbonize supply chains to move to the circular economy and produce green hydrogen. And that goes hand in hand with technology. And India has a very strong agenda for both topics," Software major Systems, Applications & Products (SAP) CEO Christian Klein said after completing a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "And look, without technology, we won’t reach our sustainability goals." So it has to come together. "And that’s why I like the digital agenda of India so much," he added.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is on a two-day visit to New Delhi, interacted with top executives from Indian and German companies to discuss ways to deepen economic relations between India and Germany. Also, the top leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties in the areas of clean energy, trade, and new technologies. The centre of the discussion was mutual cooperation in digital transformation, financial technology, IT, and the telecom sector.

Chancellor @OlafScholz and I met top CEOs to discuss ways to strengthen economic relations between our nations. Sectors like digital transformation, FinTech, IT and Telecom featured prominently in the meeting.

Susanne Weigand, Renk's CEO, said, "We are very honoured to be here and to be able to attend a meeting with the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi." She added, "We are proud to be here; as a trusted partner of the Indian government, we are supplying the Indian armed forces and Nacy with drive solutions." "We also actively supply the Indian energy market with our high-speed gears," she added.

"India is also a booming, fast-growing cement market," she noted. "We are based in Bengaluru with our team, and we are expanding a lot. We honour the "Make in India" initiative, which is important for us also as India is a fast-growing market in Asia," the CEO of Renk said while appreciating the "Make in India" initiative of the Modi government.

