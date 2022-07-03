German Chancellor Denies Setting Speed Limit On Motorways To Combat Energy, Climate Issues

In a recent development, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ruled out putting a speed limit on the nation's motorways in order to combat the energy and climate issues. According to local media reports, this has been a contentious issue in the country housing the largest car industry in Europe. "This government has not agreed on that and that is why it is not coming," Scholz said on public broadcaster ARD, the DPA news agency reported. The government coalition led by the Social Democratic Party includes the Greens and pro-business Free Democrats in the country.

When asked what he personally would like to do in an attempt to support the battle against climate change, the German Chancellor stated, "This is a question that always makes me a little uncomfortable."

Despite his conscious decision to choose a CO2-neutral electricity provider, Scholz claimed his carbon footprint as a leader required to travel the world was "awful." "And I don't think I should beat about the bush and pretend that I am really someone who is very exemplary when it comes to CO2 emissions," he told the broadcaster.

Germany's expressways have no national speed limit

It is to be noted here that Germany's expressways are unique among industrialised countries as there is no national speed limit. However, there are certain regional speed limits and drivers who go over the recommended 130 kph limit can face stricter penalties in case of an accident. Meanwhile, advocates of speed limits in the country demand the government rethink on the matter, as the war in Ukraine prompted warnings to consumers to conserve energy and turned the focus away from combating climate change. Earlier in March, Economy Minister Robert Habeck had urged people to save energy amid fear that Russia can shut off the supply at any time.

Paris caps speed limit to 30km/hr to reduce environmental pollution

It is pertinent to mention here that a speed limit of 30km/hr came into force in France's capital city, Paris last year in August in an attempt to reduce environmental pollution and accidents. The rule was implemented after a poll suggested that 59% of Parisians are in favour of the measure. According to The Associated Press (AP), besides making the city pollution-free, the city officials also aim to make Paris more pedestrian-friendly.

Image: AP/Pixabay