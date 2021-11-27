German Chancellor Merkel Selects Song By 'Godmother Of German Punk' For Farewell Ceremony

As the farewell ceremony of the German Chancellor Angela Merkel is nearing, the top leader has chosen Nina Hagen's song 'Du hast den Farbfilm vergessen' (You Forgot The Color Film), which will be performed by the country's Bundeswehr orchestra during her departure from the chancellor's position, quoting anonymous sources, Der Spiegel newspaper reported. This will be conducted as it is a customary tradition that is followed in the nation when any chancellors and ministries leave their posts. As a part of the custom, the officials get to select a goodbye song which is then played by the Bundeswehr's orchestra.

As per the Sputnik, Nina Hagen is popularly known as the 'godmother of German punk', and the song which Merkel has chosen was a great hit during the time when Merkel was born. It was the time when Hagen was still performing in the German Democratic Republic.

Other two songs will be played during Merkel's Farewell Ceremony

Apart from Hagen's 1974 hit song, the orchestra will apparently play 'Fur mich soll's rote Rosen regnen' (It Should Rain Red Roses For Me) by another popular German singer, Hildegard Knef, as well as the Christian anthem 'Großer Gott, wir loben dich' during the Merkel's farewell ceremony. Knef's song was popular in Germany throughout the 1960s and 1970s.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has always maintained her views on punk music to herself, however, as per the Politico website, she had apologised to Die Toten Hosen's vocalist in 2013 after senior party members distorted their song 'Tage Wie Diese' (Days Like These) during a broadcasted election victory celebration.

Merkel has been regarded as one of the most prominent leaders in the European Union for more than a decade. After 16 long years, Merkel will voluntarily leave her position on December 2, and a goodbye ceremony will be organised on that day. She declared her intention to quit well before the 2021 election, which has seen her party, the CDU, and its CSU allies suffer massive losses. Merkel, as is customary, was given the opportunity to select the music that the orchestra would sing during the event, which will be limited to 200 people because of the pandemic's constraints.

Furthermore, previously, Von der Leyen picked the soft rock classic Wind Of Change by The Scorpions during her farewell ceremony, when she resigned the German government for Brussels to lead the European Commission, the political news website reported.

