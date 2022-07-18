German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has warned of the global emergence of fossil energy due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The leader stressed that Russia's offensive in Ukraine has resulted in rapidly increasing energy prices and has ramped up his goal to end the use of coal, oil and gas, Spiegel reported. Olaf Scholz made the remarks at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin.

Olaf Scholz emphasised that Germany seeks to end its dependency on Russian gas and rely on the use of coal-fired power plants, as per the aforementioned report. He stated that Germany has been making efforts to ensure the supply of gas "in line with our goal of becoming carbon dioxide neutral in Germany and worldwide in the future."

The Petersberg Climate Dialogue has been taking place in Berlin from July 17 to 19. Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that Russia’s offensive in Ukraine has been "exacerbating a global energy and food crisis" which has resulted in millions of people being pushed into poverty, hunger and starvation. In her opening remarks at the opening of the Petersberg Climate Dialogue, Baerbock stressed that the impact of climate change has been becoming "more dangerous" across the world.

Germany needs to take measures to reduce reliance on Russian energy: Baerbock

Annalena Baerbock underscored that Germany needs to take tough measures which she stressed they "don't like" to reduce reliance on Russian gas and oil in the short term, according to the statement released by the German Foreign Ministry. In her opening remarks at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue, Baerbock stated that they need to use coal-fired plants as an emergency reserve and added that Germany will continue to work on their commitment to 1.5 degrees.

Baerbock expressed the willingness of Germany to ramp up international cooperation on renewable supply chains in the international market for green hydrogen and storage as well as energy efficiency rules. She asserted that they can not ignore the climate impacts and need to adapt to the consequences of climate changes.

Scholz calls Germany's decision to reactivate oil-fired power plants 'temporary'

Earlier on July 16, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Berlin's decision to reactivate coal and oil-fired power plants "temporary." He said that government continues to work to tackle the climate crisis. In a video message, Scholz raised concern over Berlin's decision to reactivate around 16 dormant fossil fuel power plants. He announced that Germany will continue to work for ending greenhouse emissions by 2045. The decision of Germany comes as EU nations have been working to end the dependency on Russian energy due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

(Inputs from AP)