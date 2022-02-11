German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Warns Russia Over Ukraine, Says Goal Is To Avoid War

Amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine over Russia's military buildup near Ukraine's borders, leaders of European nations are discussing the situation. As per a report by DW News, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that right now, the stakes are nothing less than stopping the war in Europe. Following a meeting with the presidents of the Baltic countries in Berlin on Thursday, Scholz stated that they want peace and if Russian soldiers attack Ukraine, Moscow would face major political, economic, and strategic implications.

The German government issued a statement saying that the leaders call on Russia to de-escalate the situation at the Ukrainian border and participate in constructive talks on security on the European continent. The statement added that the leaders emphasise that any further military intervention by Russia against Ukraine will have major ramifications and significant costs.

NATO allies are in accord with current situation: Chancellor Scholz

Scholz stated that the NATO allies are in accord with the current situation and on what would happen if Ukraine's sovereignty were infringed, according to DW News. He said that their goal in Europe is to avoid a war. He continued by stating that the deployment of Russian forces on the Ukrainian border is quite concerning and that violations of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty are unacceptably dangerous and would have far-reaching political, economic, and geostrategic ramifications.

German Chancellor Scholz will visit Kyiv and Moscow next week to meet with Ukrainian and Russian leaders, DW News reported. Scholz believes that exhibiting a united effort from the West, as well as the certainty that sanctions would be imposed if Russia invaded its neighbour, could help ease tensions with Russia.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the recent diplomatic push by Western nations had helped avert a feared Russian military incursion. He said that diplomacy works and that it is curbing Russia's aggressive goals, according to the DW News report. Russia has rejected any plans to attack Ukraine on several occasions refuting the claims made by the West. Meanwhile, satellite images revealed by Maxar shows the Russian military buildup in Crimea, western Russia and Belarus.

(Image: AP)