German Chancellor Says ‘will Stay Out Of’ Battle Over Who Runs For Elections

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday stated that she would stay out of the battle in the center-right bloc regarding who should be the eligible candidate to succeed her. Her remarks come after at least two German state governors on Sunday declared willingness to contest as center-right candidates for Germany’s Sept. 26 national elections. However, her center-right Union bloc is yet to choose a candidate between governor Armin Laschet and Markus Söder. “Markus Söder and I had a long talk,” Laschet told reporters, including Associated Press, following a parliamentary party meeting of the factions of the Union bloc. He said, “We both have declared our willingness to run for the candidacy for the chancellery.”

The governor of Germany’s most populous state North Rhine-Westphalia was elected as Merkel’s center-right party’s leader in January 2021. Armin Laschet was appointed as the new CDU chairman after he defeated arch-conservative Friedrich Merz in the runoff vote to secure the leadership of German Chancellor Merkel's party. At least 1,000 delegates voted at a virtual convention ahead of the Sept. 26 parliamentary election, that initially tied the position between 65-year-old and Merkel’s one-time contender Merz and Laschet. Bavaria's governor and the head of the CDU's Bavaria-only sister party CSU, Söder, meanwhile also hopes to succeed Merkel as Germany’s chancellor.

“There's a big expectation to come to a solution together, rather sooner than later, regarding the question of the candidacy for the chancellery,” Soeder told AP. “We determined that both of us are capable and both are ready, which is important, and that we both grant respect for each other,” he added.

[German chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and her successor as chairman of the German Christian Democratic Union, CDU, Armin Laschet. Credit: AP]

'Wanted, want to, and will stay out,' says Merkel

On Tuesday, German broadcasters asked Chancellor Merkel, who would conclude 16 years of tenure, if it worried her that Söder and Laschet’s rivalry could damage her Union bloc or would lead to a loss of chancellery. Merkel told reporters, as translated from German, “I wanted, want to, and will stay out of it.” The German chancellor who isn’t this time seeking a fifth term had assumed office in 2005 and has since steered the European nation out of multiple crises. Two years ago, the 66-year-old leader announced that she would not be running for another term. Her resignation was announced by leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, last February. The center-right Union bloc, which is comprised of two parties is dominated by the German chancellor’s party CDU. It is, however, yet to announce a candidate for the parliamentary election in weeks ahead.