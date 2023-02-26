Amid the waves of geopolitical tensions that rippled European and transatlantic security, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in India for a 2-day working visit. On the sidelines of talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on strengthening security, economic, and defense cooperation, Chancellor Scholz was seen strolling on the streets of New Delhi and relishing a cup of Indian 'chai' at a corner shop in Chanakyapuri.

German Embassy of India, on Saturday, took to its official Twitter handle to share the images of Scholz at the shop in Chanakyapuri. “How can you experience India without a delicious cup of Chai?" the German embassy noted, adding, "We took Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz to our favorite tea shop at a street corner in Chanakyapuri." Furthermore, the embassy hurled praises at India's rich cultural heritage and worldwide popular beverages, saying: "You should all go! A true taste of India.

How can you experience India without a delicious cup of Chai? We took @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz to our favorite tea shop at a street corner in Chanakyapuri. You should all go! A true taste of India. pic.twitter.com/SeYXujmJf0 — German Embassy India (@GermanyinIndia) February 26, 2023

A ceremonial welcome from Prime Minister

Scholz received a ceremonial welcome from Prime Minister himself as he arrived in India on Saturday. PM Modi received Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, and the two were spotted doing a handshake and having a chitchat as the PM escorted the German chancellor, personally. While the two leaders have met multiple times, Chancellor Olaf's visit on Feb 25 was his first standalone travel to the country since taking office as the Chancellor. The latter was accompanied by a large business delegation that included prominent CEOs of 12 major companies counting Siemens and SAP, and medium-sized business associations.

PM Modi hailed Scholz's visit to India, saying that India and Germany share strong bilateral ties as well as democratic values. “The increasing cooperation between the two largest democratic economies of the world is not only beneficial for the people of both countries, but it also sends a positive message in today’s stress-ridden world," the prime minister wrote on his official Twitter handle. India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, meanwhile, stressed that Scholz’s visit to India "is an opportunity to further deepen the multifaceted India-Germany strategic partnership."