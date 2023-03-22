German Chancellor Warns Western Government To 'be Prepared' For Conflict

Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz has stressed on seeking a peaceful solution to hostilities, despite marching in lockstep with US President Joe Biden on the conflict in Ukraine, reported Sputnik. The claim by Scholz comes during Japanese PM Fumio Kishida's surprise visit to the war-torn country, Ukraine. While talking about the current situation of the Russia-Ukraine war crisis, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed the preparedness of the western government for a long-term conflict amid Russia's special military operation. "We must prepare 'ourselves' for protracted conflict with the Russian Federation," said Scholz to the reporters at the press conference arranged by the German outlet. Further, he added, "even when the war is over, everything won’t go back to normal overnight".



Scholz warns the west to "be ready" for Russia-Ukraine war 2.0

While urging the international community to be prepared, Scholz has insisted Germany mediate in hypothetical talks between Moscow and the US-backed regime in Kyiv. Further, he informed that he has been communicating with Russian President Vladimir Putin via telephone and that the discussions have frequently lasted over an hour. While calling the Russian president "always polite”, Scholz explained that there have been fundamental disagreements between the two countries. On the contrary, Germany's relations with the United States have been flourishing and the chancellor affirmed that both countries have shared a “common political concept” with US President Joe Biden, as pre the German news channel. Further, the Chancellor discussed the role of the European Union (EU) which has been playing a stronger role than just an outside observer. However, he has "continued to demand the bloc change its rules nonetheless", reported Sputnik.