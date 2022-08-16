German Dancers Pay I-Day Tribute To India, Perform Classical Dance For 'Vande Mataram'

India celebrated the 75th anniversary of its independence this August 15 and the nation erupted in patriotism on the day. However, these celebrations were not limited to just India but across the Indian diaspora spread across the globe, the influence of which was also seen among some non-Indians.

On a historic day for our country, artistes from Germany also took part in honouring the world's largest democracy and its culture by performing on India's national song 'Vande Mataram' in Bavarian style.

Artistes perform classical Indian dance at iconic monuments in Munich

India's Independence Day inspired a team of three dancers who performed a classical dance on Vande Mataram. The dancers, dressed in Indian attire, carried out their performance at three different places across Munich. These iconic venues were the Nymphenburg Palace, the Englische Garten (English Garden) and the triple-arched Siegestor, which are some of the most popular tourist destinations in Germany.

(Bavarian dancers performing outside the Nymphenburg Palace, Munich; Image: Republic World)

(The dancers performing at English Garden in Munich; Image; Republic World)

(The dancers performing near the historic triple-arched Siegestor in Munich; Image; Republic World)

Apart from Europe, the colours of the Indian flag were also spotted in several other western countries including the US and as well on the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa in the UAE's Dubai. Earlier today, BJP MLA Zankhanaben Patel shared a picture of the World Trade Center in the US illuminated in tricolour. Besides this, the Indian Flag was also hoisted at the Times Square in New York to mark India's Independence Day.

India shines bright🇮🇳



📍World Trade Centre, New York pic.twitter.com/XRB578uLPK — Zankhanaben Patel (@zankhanabenbjp) August 16, 2022

The UAE also congratulated India on August 15 by decking the Burj Khalifa in tricolour. "Burj Khalifa lights up to celebrate Indian Independence Day. We wish the people of India happiness and prosperity", a tweet from the official account read.