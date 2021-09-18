German Defence Minister Aims To Offer Plan For EU Rapid Reaction Forces: Report

Germany's Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer aims to offer a plan for establishing EU rapid reaction forces by the end of October. "This does not mean we should cut ties with the Americans. There may be times when we have other interests, including those of NATO members. We should be able to act ourselves in this situation," she told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, as reported by ANI. The minister also went on to say that recent events in Afghanistan prompted her to consider resigning, but that she chose against it and will continue to fight to prevent similar circumstances in the future. In the midst of the Afghanistan crisis, Germany has granted access to roughly 2,000 Afghan human rights advocates, artists, scientists, and journalists who are facing Taliban retaliation.

It should be mentioned here that on August 27, Germany suspended all evacuation flights from Afghanistan. However, it has made direct contact with German nationals who have been left behind in the war-torn country in order to facilitate an "orderly exit." While Germany has refused to recognise the Taliban's newly constituted interim government, Chancellor Angela Merkel recently stated that the country must cooperate with the rebels in order to assist with the evacuation of Afghans who worked for them. She also said that it was also in the country's best interests to support international relief organisations working to improve Afghanistan's humanitarian situation, reported ANI.

Merkel discusses international crises, European issues with French President

On Thursday, September 16, Merkel met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris to discuss international crises and European issues. Both leaders are said to have discussed a wide range of issues, including diplomatic and humanitarian crises in Afghanistan, the war against Islamic extremists in Africa's Sahel region, and European Union concerns, according to a report by PTI. Both the leaders also vowed to extract remaining European citizens and Afghans who are in danger in the war-ravaged country, as well as to help neighbouring countries that are hosting Afghan refugees. Macron also batted for more European "autonomy" in the face of global crises, mentioning the “fight against terrorism” in Libya and the Sahel region of Africa as examples. The meeting between both the leader takes place before Germany's parliamentary elections, which is scheduled to take place on September 26. Merkel has announced that she would not seek re-election to a fifth term.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP