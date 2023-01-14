German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht May Step Down Amid Rising Criticism: Report

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht may step down from her portfolio as soon as next week, reports German news outlet Bild daily. The report comes amid the rising criticism against some of the policies made by Lambrecht, which many claim have affected her credibility. The Defence Minister’s leadership style has come under fire ever since the Russia-Ukraine war rattled Europe and the world.

The report says Lambrecht's potential resignation is her own decision and not a direction from the Chancellery. The Defence Minister has been part of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) and has been heavily criticised for not increasing military spending during the war.

According to Politico, the German Defence Minister was criticised for failing to increase military spending, even after the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had pledged to create 100 billion euros of investment for the German armed forces, the Bundeswehr.

Berlin is currently dealing with the dilemma of whether to send battle tanks to war-stricken Ukraine. As per reports, Lambrecht was on the receiving end of backlash from her allies over her New Year’s Eve Instagram post. In the video, the Defence minister said the war was “linked with many special impressions” and “many many encounters with interesting, special people”, Politico reported. A spokesperson of the German government, however, has called the reports “rumours”.

Why is Lambrecht facing a backlash

Lambrecht is no stranger to scandal. She has been in deep waters with the media and her peers for one reason or another. According to DW, in May last year, Lambrecht was heavily criticised after the reports surfaced that she let her 21-year-old son fly on a Bundeswehr helicopter to the popular German vacation island of Sylt. As per reports, she was also heavily criticised last year over what equipment Germany sends to Ukraine as the armed forces are struggling at home.

If Lambrecht does indeed resign, she would be one of the most senior leaders to resign from Olaf Scholz's cabinet. According to Financial Times, Lambrecht’s potential successors include Eva Högl, the parliamentary commissioner of the armed forces, and Siemtje Möller, the junior defence minister.