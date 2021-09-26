German Elections: Over 60 Million Gear Up To Elect Chancellor Angela Merkel's Successor

The fight to succeed long-serving chancellor Angela Merkel could barely be tighter as Germans, on September 26, gear up to vote in elections which would elect the 20th Bundestag. To win, a party would have to secure a minimum of 300 seats in the 598 seats strong parliament. Merkel, who has been leading Germany since 2005, previously announced that she would not stand for re-election.

Last minute campaigns

Late on Saturday, the outgoing chancellor joined conservative candidate Armin Laschet at a rally in his hometown Aachen. "It really matters who's in power," Merkel said hinting that Laschet was the man to provide it. The polls which would decide the fate of Europe’s biggest economy would see Laschet compete against Olaf Scholz and Annalena Baerbock.

Scholz, who has been serving as the country’s vice-chancellor since March 2018, is leading the Socialist Democratic Party. He won all the three televised debates that took place between the leading candidates. Final opinion polls pointed towards his victory by a narrow lead but the conservatives have bridged the gap in the recent days. Whichever party wins-Conservatives or Socialists- is expected to form an alliance with Greens and Free Democrats (FDP).

Merkel's Golden Era

Merkel supervised the end of military conscription, the transition to a future free of nuclear and fossil-fuel power, the legalisation of same-sex marriage, the establishment of a national minimum wage, and rewards encouraging fathers to care for young children, among other things, during her 16 years at the helm of Europe's largest economy.

Merkel passed her first challenge in 2008, when she promised that Germans' savings would be protected throughout the global financial crisis. She was a key participant in the effort to salvage the euro currency from the debt crisis that overtook numerous countries in the following years, agreeing to bailouts but demanding significant budget cutbacks.

As refugees fleeing wars in Syria and elsewhere travelled across the Balkans in 2015, Merkel was the face of a friendly approach to immigration. Hundreds of thousands were allowed in, and she vowed that “we will manage” the influx, but she faced opposition at home as well as among European partners.

Image: AP

