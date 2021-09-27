German Elections: Socialist Democrats Win, End 16 Yrs Of Merkel's Conservative Party Rule

The German Electoral Commission has declared the Social Democrat Party (SDP) as the winner of the recently held federal polls, concluding a nail-biting battle to appoint the next leader of Europe’s largest economy. Late on Sunday (local time) the electoral body announced that the socialist democrats had secured 25.7 per cent of the total votes, positioning leader Olaf Scholz to succeed incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel. Notably, Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) came out second with 18.9 percent votes.

The Greens, whose campaign revolved around environmental conservation, was voted as the third most popular party with 14.8 percent votes. It was followed by Free Democratic Party (FDP) in fourth place (11.5 percent votes) and Alternative for Germany (10.3 percent).

How does German Electoral System function?

Germany’s electoral system resembles the ‘First Past The Post System’, where the person with the most votes wins outright. After the first vote, each of the 299 constituencies sent one winner to the 598 member Bundestag. The rest of the parliamentarians come for a second vote conducted in 16 states, where political parties present their respective candidate. Additionally, to enter the parliament, any political party needs at least 5 per cent of the second vote or at least three constituency seats.

Merkel's Golden Era

Merkel supervised the end of military conscription, the transition to a future free of nuclear and fossil-fuel power, the legalisation of same-sex marriage, the establishment of a national minimum wage, and rewards encouraging fathers to care for young children, among other things, during her 16 years at the helm of Europe's largest economy.

Merkel passed her first challenge in 2008, when she promised that Germans' savings would be protected throughout the global financial crisis. She was a key participant in the effort to salvage the euro currency from the debt crisis that overtook numerous countries in the following years, agreeing to bailouts but demanding significant budget cutbacks.

As refugees fleeing wars in Syria and elsewhere travelled across the Balkans in 2015, Merkel was the face of a friendly approach to immigration. Hundreds of thousands were allowed in, and she vowed that “we will manage” the influx, but she faced opposition at home as well as among European partners.

Image: AP