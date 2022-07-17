German Federal Agency Warns Supply 'not Enough' To Sail Through Winter Without Russian Gas

German Federal Network Agency Bundesnetzagentur president Klaus Muller has said that the gas storage facilities are filled at around 65%. Speaking to Bild, Muller stressed that the situation is "better" than what it was in the previous weeks and added that it is "still not enough to get through" the winter season without having Russian gas.

He underscored that the maintenance work of Nord Stream 1 is due to end on July 21 and emphasised that the situation is now dependent on the supply of gas after the resumption of the pipeline.

Speaking on the fears of people about heating being turned off during the winter season, Klaus Muller stressed that private households do not need to worry as they have been provided with gas for a longer time than industry. He stated that Germany will continue to import some gas from Norway, Holland and Germany even if the supply of gas will stop from Russia.

He asserted that there is no possibility that Germany will remain without gas, as per Bild. Expressing his views about gas prices, Klaus Muller stated that there has not been a significant rise in price this week even after the shut down of Nord Stream 1, as per the news report. He further stated that Germany would need to review the companies that need to be supplied with gas in case of a gas emergency.

Gazprom shuts down Nord Stream 1 pipeline for maintenance

Russian energy giant Gazprom shut down Nord Stream 1, which is the major gas pipeline from Russia to western Europe, on July 11. The Russian energy giant has suspended the operation of the gas pipeline for 10 days until 21 July for maintenance. German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck expressed concern that Russia might not resume the supply of gas and blamed "some little technical detail" for halting the supply after completion of maintenance work, according to AP.

Meanwhile, Klaus Muller said that they cannot say whether Russia will resume the supply of gas after maintenance, AP cited ZDF. Earlier in June, Gazprom had reduced the supply of gas through Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany by 60% blaming technical issues over equipment that Siemens Energy in Canada did not return to Moscow due to sanctions imposed against Russia.

German leaders refuted the claims of Russia and stressed that the decision was taken to further increase energy prices. Meanwhile, the Canadian government announced allowing Siemens to return the repaired Nord Stream 1 turbines to Germany.

Image: AP/Twitter/@Klaus_Mueller

Inputs from AP

