German Leader Apologises For Laughing At A Visit To Flood-stricken Town, Calls It 'stupid'

Germany’s conservative candidate Armin Laschet to succeed country’s Chancellor Angela Merkel apologised on July 25 for laughing during his visit to a flood-stricken town last week, drawing severe backlash and prompting a drop in his ratings just months before federal elections. Laschet’s conservative bloc is leading the Greens in most polls by around 10 points but the candidate’s lapse last weekend at Erftstadt had repercussions. He was caught on camera laughing at a joke while German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was delivering a sombre speech.

While talking to ZDF television, Laschet said, “It was stupid and shouldn't have happened and I regret it...I am sorry, I can’t say much more.”

The incident, that took place as Germany is rocked with devastating floods, led Twitter users to lambast Laschet under the hashtag ‘laschetlacht" (Laschet laughs). Even an INSA poll on Sunday (local time) stated that 57% of Germans viewed Laschet’s actions negatively in the view of catastrophic floods that killed around 180 people. Further, in a direct vote for chancellor, Laschet would only get 15% which is down five points from last week, compared with 21% for his Social Democrat rival, Olaf Scholz, a poll revealed.

‘Polls will fluctuate’

In a wide-ranging interview with ZDF television, Laschet even acknowledged the fluctuation polls and said that he was determined to shift the campaign for the September 26 election to issues such as the economy and climate crisis. He said, “It is understandable that polls will fluctuate in a difficult week but in the next few weeks I want to shape the discussion on issues.” Laschet even played down differences with his Bavarian conservative rival, Markus Soeder, who has pushed for the more ambitious climate crisis.

The conservative candidate said that he believed Germany would have phased out its coal before the target date of 2038. He said, “We should stick to the plan. But I think we will exit it more quickly than we all think due to CO2 prices.” In the same interview, Laschet said that he and Soeder are not at odds due to tax.

IMAGE: AP

