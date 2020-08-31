German President And Senior Officials Condemn Far-right Demonstration In Berlin

Senior German officials on August 30 reportedly condemned attempts by far-right protesters and others to storm the parliament building following a demonstration against the country’s coronavirus restrictions. While hundreds of people, some even waving the flag of the German Reich of 1871-1918 and other far-right banners, breached a security barrier outside the Reichstag, Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier reportedly said that the right-wing extremist provocations are an ‘unbearable attack’ on the heart of democracy.

Steinmeier said, “Reich flags and right-wing extremist provocations in front of the German Bundestag are an unbearable attack on the heart of our democracy. We will never accept this”.

The German President said that the protesters had that right to express their anger about coronavirus restrictions and to question them publicly. However, he added that his sympathy ends where protesters allow themselves to be used by enemies of democracy and political agitators.

According to reports, Saturday’s protests saw police using pepper spray to drive back the demonstrators, who earlier in the day had participated in a large rally through the capital. Nearly 300 arrests were made in front of the Reichstag. Opposition parties reportedly even criticised the police’s failure to station sufficient officers around Parliament despite public warnings from far-right extremists that they planned to try to enter the building.

Incident recalls Germany’s ‘darkest period’

Senior German officials, including head of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s centre-right party, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and co-leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany party, Alice Weidel, condemned Saturday’s protest. Robert Habeck, who is the co-leader of Germany’s Green Party even reportedly called for a thorough investigation into the incident. He said that the fact ‘Nazis with imperial war flags’ try to storm the Bundestag recalls the ‘darkest period’ in German history.

Habeck said, “An incident like on Saturday evening must not be allowed to happen again. I expect (federal) Interior Minister Horst Seehofer to decisively combat right-wing extremism at all levels”.

While Annegret expressed anger and said that the Reich flag should fly again at the German Bundestag is ‘intolerable’, Weidel described the protesters who tried to storm the building as a ‘few vandals’ whose behaviour was ‘unacceptable’. Germany’s vice-chancellor Olaf Scholz also said that he was confident security forces would closely analyse what had happened on Saturday and ensure it couldn’t occur again.

