Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and approve their re-export from partner countries, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced at a cabinet meeting this morning. The country will provide a company with 14 battle tanks, as well as logistics and ammunition, with the ultimate goal to assemble two tank battalions, reported Sky News. Germany will also approve the export of Leopards by other countries.

Scholz had insisted that any move to provide Ukraine with powerful Leopard 2 tanks would need to be closely coordinated with Germany’s allies, chiefly the United States. By getting Washington to commit some of its own tanks Berlin hopes to spread the risk of any backlash from Russia.

Ekkehard Brose, head of the German military’s Federal Academy for Security Policy, said tying the United States into the decision was crucial, to avoid Europe facing a nuclear-armed Russia alone. But he also noted the deeper historic significance of the decision.

“German-made tanks will face off against Russian tanks in Ukraine once more,” he said, adding that this was “not an easy thought” for Germany, which takes its responsibility for the horrors of World War II seriously. “And yet it is the right decision,” Brose said, arguing that it was up to Western democracies to help Ukraine stop Russia’s military campaign.

“The Leopard’s freed!”: German Government welcomes the move

“The Leopard’s freed!” said German lawmaker Katrin Goering-Eckardt, a senior Green party lawmaker. Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, a member of the Free Democratic Party who chairs the parliamentary defense committee, said the news was “a relief for a mistreated and brave Ukraine.”

“The decision to approve (other countries’ requests) and supply the Leopard 2 was arduous, but unavoidable,” she said. Strack-Zimmermann had been one of the loudest voices calling for a swift decision on arms supplies to Ukraine, reported AP.

Two smaller opposition parties criticized the move, however. The far-right Alternative for Germany called the decision “irresponsible and dangerous.” “Germany risks being drawn directly into the war as a result,” its co-leader, Tino Chrupalla, said. The party, known by its acronym AfD, has friendly ties to Russia. The Left party, which also has historic links to Moscow, warned of a possible escalation in the conflict. “The supply of Leopard battle tanks, which ends a further taboo, potentially takes us closer to a third world war than in the direction of peace in Europe,” the party’s parliamentary leader, Dietmar Bartsch, told German news agency dpa.

(With AP inputs)