German Navy Chief Says India, Berlin Both Need Russia To Counter China

During a think tank event in New Delhi on Friday, German Navy Chief Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach stated that Berlin and India need Russia against China. As per the reports of ANI, he also stated that this is his personal opinion and does not reflect Berlin's official position. During his visit to India, the Chief of the German Navy met with Admiral R Hari Kumar CNS of the Indian Navy in New Delhi on Friday to discuss ways to improve Navy-Navy cooperation and interoperability

The German Navy Chief also stated that he is not afraid to declare that China acts as an enemy to many countries, but not to theirs, according to ANI. He stated in response to a query on the new German coalition government's approach to China that German Chancellor, Angela Merkel was always in favour of China, but later discovered how it had a hidden objective.

He also chastised Beijing for piling debt upon developing countries and investing in projects with no chance of making a profit. He claimed that in the projects in developing countries, China employed workers from their own country, who is in charge and that they are installing CCTV cameras in the communities in order to control them, according to ANI. He also stated that in exchange for its resources, China gives money to tyrants, assassins, and criminals.

Talking about Russia in reference to tensions on the Ukrainian border Admiral Kay referred that is Russia truly interested in the Ukrainian land. He further claimed that Putin is most likely applying pressure in Ukraine because he knows he can do it and that what he truly desires is high-level respect, according to ANI. However, in a Tweet, the German Navy Chief stated that he expressed his personal opinion during the discussion in India.

During his visit, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari met him at the Indian Air Force Headquarters in New Delhi to address subjects of mutual interest. They discussed ways to improve bilateral defence cooperation. During the talks, the Naval Chiefs committed to improving operational engagements, training contacts, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, and defence technology collaboration between the two Navies.

