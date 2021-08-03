German Navy Ship Bayern Sets Sail For South China Sea Amid Escalating Tensions

Amidst a shifting balance of power in the East, Germany has sent its warship to the region with the aim to mark its presence in the disputed South China Sea and express its alignments to the west. According to German tabloid DW, the ‘Bayern’ will set sail for its six months deployment from a naval base in Wilhelmshaven, northwestern Germany, with more than 200 soldiers on board. Additionally, the frigate will dock on the way at the ports of its allied partners including in Djibouti, Karachi, Guam, Perth, Tokyo, and Shanghai.

'Freedom of navigaton'

In a statement, German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said that the move is meant to uphold ‘freedom of navigation' in international waters, a call repeatedly made by the US. In addendum, she said that the deployment, the first in over 20 years, also aims at protecting ‘open societies’ and expresses support for regional partners which “share Germany’s values”.

“The Indo-Pacific is where the international order of the future will be decided. We want to help shape it and to take on responsibility for upholding the rules‑based international order. Its mission is to support us in upholding international law and improving security in the Indo-Pacific together with our partners,’ the German Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry further said that Bayern would not only support European Union’s Operation Atalanta, which aims to curb sea piracy, but also monitor the United Nations sanctions against North Korea and conduct joint operations in the Indo-Pacific. The South China Sea has been a bone of contestation between at least eight countries, including China, Brunei, Taiwan amongst others. In recent months, Beijing has ramped up its assertiveness in the 3.5 million square kilometres of the South China Sea.

Last week, UK Defence Journal reported that the British aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and its Carrier Strike Group have entered the South China Sea. Tensions have been building in the region, with many countries accusing Beijing of using the resource-rich waterway to intimidate them. Chinese air and sea patrols have been warning ships away from the area, which Beijing believes to be part of its own territorial seas. However, five other governments claim all or part of the sea, through which approximately $5 trillion in goods are shipped every year.

