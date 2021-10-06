German Parties Hold Post-election Exploratory Coalition Talks With Greens, FDP

Germany’s leading party Social Democrats (SPD) looking at the prospects of forming a new government held the first round of coalition talks with Greens and the Free Democrats on 5 October. Traditionally dominant German parties SPD and CDU are now left with the option to have a dialogue with SDP that has won the largest share of votes, about 25.7 percent, and Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) that won 24.1 percent as they launched the negotiations with other to form an alliance with other political parties. Both Greens and the Free Democrats secured third and fourth positions in the September general election with 14.8 percent and 11.5 percent votes respectively. As the first round of talks for the formation of the government kick-started, Greens preferred a coalition with the SPD, but the Free Democratic Party (FDP) party was more inclined towards partnering with the CDU, according to the local German news reports.

SPD ready for 'three-way talks'

SDP’s chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz held talks with FDP and the Greens to urge them to join the coalition forces and move ahead with installing the government soon. Since the Social Democrats and the conservative CDU alliance won just over 30 percent of the vote, they are now vouching for a coalition with SPD. "The SPD is now ready for three-way talks," Lars Klingbeil, SPD secretary-general, was reported by FT as saying after the two-hour meeting with the Greens. The paper, meanwhile, reported that FDP’s Volker Wissing expressed discontentment after the liberal party’s meeting, saying that there were "some stumbling blocks. But what is also clear is that we are determined to form a reform government that will move our country forward".

Meanwhile, after the coalition talks, CDU leader Armin Laschet told the German broadcasters that a potential coalition between the two political forces has wide support in German society, and could help modernise the country, ANI reported. The latter agreed that there were some differences, but stated that those challenges were not insurmountable according to the party. Greens' co-chair Robert Habeck said that the Tuesday meeting was successful and lasted for approximately 2 hours. He was quoted by ANI as saying: "We and the FDP will now evaluate the talks in the decision-making bodies.”