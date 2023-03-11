German Police Storm Pharmacy In Karlsruhe After 'multiple' People Held Hostage

German police rushed inside a pharmacy situated in the city of Karlsruhe on the evening of Friday to respond to an hours-long hostage situation. With "multiple" people stuck inside, officers stormed the medical store as loud explosions reverberated in the area.

According to German news outlet Bild, the incident started at 4:30 pm. Police confirmed that “multiple” people were being held hostage but the situation did not pose any danger to the general public. It further revealed that it had made contact with the perpetrator and the area near the pharmacy had been cordoned off.

Residents living nearby were asked to avoid visiting the area and find refuge in a school close by if access to their homes was restricted due to the cordon. Two people were taken hostage and the suspect had demanded a ransom of single-digit million euro amount, according to a report by the Stuttgarter Zeitung.

Aufgrund einer mutmaßlichen Geisellage in einer Apotheke in der Ettlinger Str. sind aktuell verstärkt Einsatzkräfte im #Einsatz. Aufgrund der derzeit unklaren Gefährdungslage ist der Bereich aktuell weiträumig abgesperrt. Weitere Infos folgen.



— Polizei Karlsruhe (@Polizei_KA) March 10, 2023

Hamburg shooting

The incident transpired in Karlsruhe, a city that is home to about 300,000 people and Germany's apex court. The hostage situation comes just a day after a shooting rampage erupted at a church in the city of Hamburg. Eight people died in the attack, including a pregnant woman. The assailant was identified as Philipp F, who took his own life before law enforcement arrived at the scene, Evening Standard reported.

The attack at the Jehovah's Church was condemned by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as a “brutal act of violence." "My thoughts are with them and their families. And with the security forces, who have had a difficult deployment behind them," he said on Twitter on Friday.