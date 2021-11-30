German Top Court Maintains Contentious National COVID Limitations In Country

On Tuesday, the complaints against curfews and other restrictions imposed by federal legislation earlier this year in areas where the coronavirus was rapidly spreading were dismissed by Germany's highest court. Experts and politicians have called for stricter limitations, but Germany's federal system and the transition from Merkel's national government to Scholz's has hindered decision-making. The Federal Constitutional Court's decision came only hours before outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her selected successor, Olaf Scholz, were set to meet with the state governors to discuss the situation.

The federal "emergency brake" legislation, which was in effect from April until the end of June, was ruled to be constitutional by the court. A curfew from 10 pm to 5 am was imposed, as well as school closures in areas where the coronavirus was prevalent. According to AP News, during Germany's last big COVID wave, legislation was enacted to ensure that measures were applied consistently in areas with high infection rates.

Unvaccinated people banned from public venues except essential stores

Incoming Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck reiterated his plea for stricter measures to halt the virus's spread. He stated that what must happen is crystal clear and that public contact must be restricted. He further stated that that unvaccinated people should be barred from all public venues except essential stores, according to I am Expat.

In the last few weeks, the COVID cases in Europe have increased and with the arrival of the new variant Omicron, the situation is deteriorating. New infections have risen sharply in the European Union's most populous country, particularly in the east and south, prompting hospitals to shift patients to other regions of Germany. The cases are now significantly higher than they were earlier this year, despite the fact that many more Germans are now vaccinated.

101,652 died due to COVID in Germany

Over the last 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's disease control centre, reported 45,753 cases, according to AP News. Another 388 people died, bringing the total number of people killed in Germany to 101,652. Till now the country has seen 5,825,543 COVID cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Although at least 68.4% of the 83 million people in the country have been properly vaccinated, the government is aiming for a minimum of 75%.

