German Town Marks Its 400-yr-old Theatre Tradition Depicting Death & Resurrection Of Jesus

Germans are known for taking pride in preserving their centuries-old cultural heritage. One such instance is the 'Passion Play'- a 400-year-old theatre tradition- celebrated in the Alpine village of Oberammergau. Approximately 5,500 people living in the county at the foothills of the German Alps have brought down through generations, the once-in-a-decade elaborate staging of the play that depicts the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The fascinating tradition has come through ages of war, plague, political shifts and religious turmoils to be celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. As the curtains rose this year, after 2 years of wait (due to COVID-19 pandemic)- here's more on the saga of enthralling 'Passion Play' that attracts a host of tourists every decade.

'Passion Play'

Historically speaking, the theatrical representation of the death & resurrection of Jesus Christ after the Crucifixion was first staged in the year 1634 during the Thirty Years' War. 84 people had already died at the time when a plague hit the town set against the backdrop of resplendent Bavarian Alps. Legend has it that, the prayers of the villagers were answered after they vowed to perform the 'Passion of Jesus' from the New Testament of the Bible every 10 years. Ever since, the people of the town believed that staging the play would keep them safe from any disease that may befall them.

In Oberammergu for the Passion Play pic.twitter.com/9PH5vYnjNq — Lance Moir 💙 (@LanceMoir) June 28, 2022

Those who have visited the lush green German town joking testify that there is a chance that one might see Jesus or one of his disciples if they walk around for a day as an average quota of men in the village has long hair and beards that resembles Jesus Christ. To add to it, there are images of the Lord everywhere, from shops to facades of old houses, carved wooden figures to graphic paintings, with no corner left undone.

Just finished sitting for 7.5 hours watching the Passion Play in Germany…100% in German and Hebrew…didn’t understand a word and yet understood it completely. I cried at Jesus’s death and cried tears of joy at his resurrection! #HisStory #amazed #Gospel pic.twitter.com/BVZhKAQB2s — Dave Johnson (@pastordavej) July 2, 2022

Curtain raises for the play

Old and young, pro or amateur, everyone can participate in the play, provided he or she is a resident of the village for over 20 years. About 1,400 people of the town this year are part of the traditional enactment. The residents put together gazillion hours of practice to perfect the choir, orchestra, dancers, and actors for over three months. And finally takes place the five-hour performance that walks the audience through Jerusalem and tells the Passion story from the Last Supper to Crucifixion and ends in the evening with Resurrection. The shows began on May 14 and will continue until October 2, except for Mondays and Wednesdays. The performance takes place in an open amphitheater built about 120 years ago.

Intangible Cultural Heritage

Much has changed with modernisation and even more diversification. Forefathers of the town had mandated Catholics to participate in the play, however, this year for the first time a Muslim man is playing the role of Judas- the most coveted of the 21 significant parts alongside Jesus. UNESCO has listed Germany's 'Passion Play' under Intangible Cultural Heritage.

(Image: AP)