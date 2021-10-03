Last Updated:

German Unity Day: People Marks 32 Years Since Fall Of Berlin Wall | See Pics

Thirty years ago today, East Germany joined the western federal republic to form what is known today as the Federal Republic of Germany.

German Unity Day 2021
hoyer_kat/Twitter

German Unity Day 2021
FCBayernEN/Twitter

Shared by Football club Bayern Munich, this picture features a stadium lit in colours of the German flag. Every year, hundreds of thousands of people get together to mark the day surrounded by displays. 

German Unity Day 2021
usconsmunich/Twitter

This pic was shared by US consulate which congratulated Germany on the ocassion. 

German Unity Day 2021
LelanieBrewer/Twitter

Shared by a Twitter used who said that it was difficult to walk through the crowded Burgtor-a gate from medieval fortifications.

German Unity Day 2021
f1yas/Twitter

This photograph shows German residents amrking the Unity day with sparkles and the black-red-gold flag. 

German Unity Day 2021
GermanyinIran/Twitter

This photo was shared by German embassy in Iran which wrote that this year it was celebrating Unity Day online due to COVID. 

German Unity Day 2021
mansoorzk/Twitter

Picture marks celebrations at one of the most iconic sites in Germany- The Brandenburg Gate. 

German Unity Day 2021
GER_OSCE/twitter

Since 1990, the official celebrations of German Unity Day take place in the capital of the federal state. This year’s Bürgerfest“ is held in Saxony-Anhalt.

