German Unity Day: People Marks 32 Years Since Fall Of Berlin Wall | See Pics

Quick links:
Thirty years ago today, East Germany joined the western federal republic to form what is known today as the Federal Republic of Germany.
Shared by Football club Bayern Munich, this picture features a stadium lit in colours of the German flag. Every year, hundreds of thousands of people get together to mark the day surrounded by displays.
Shared by a Twitter used who said that it was difficult to walk through the crowded Burgtor-a gate from medieval fortifications.
This photograph shows German residents amrking the Unity day with sparkles and the black-red-gold flag.
This photo was shared by German embassy in Iran which wrote that this year it was celebrating Unity Day online due to COVID.