Germany: 3 Dead In Steinenbronn Plane Crash; Search Op & Investigation On Cause Underway

In a breaking development overseas, a Piper aircraft crashed in southwestern Germany's state, Baden-Wurttemberg on July 17 while the local police have confirmed that three lives that have been lost in the mishap, the exact death toll remains unknown. The airplane was headed for Magdeburg in eastern Germany.

The light plane crashed in a wooded area of the aforementioned region near the town of Steinenbronn after taking off from Stuttgart Airport on the morning of Saturday. Media reports and DPA news agency said that the Piper aircraft crashed with three people on board. The wreckage was reported to be located about 20 minutes post taking off.

Rescue and search operations are underway but workers are yet to recover airplane debris, wreckage and bodies of passengers and crew on board. So far, the flight recorder from the plane has been retrieved. The authorities are operating to determine the cause of the crash landing and the identity of the victims.

While Police are investigating the cause, the local authorities opened an investigation and were looking at three possible causes of the crash — weather, equipment malfunction, or pilot error. Germany's air traffic control agency informed local news agencies that the pilot did not attempt to make an emergency call before the crash landing and prior to the plane vanishing from the radar. Media reports also suggest that several choppers are en route to the crash site.

Second plane crash in Germany in two months

On June 8, two people were killed in a plane crash of relatively smaller aircraft into trees near the town of Gelnhausen in the south-eastern part of the German state of Hesse. The victims of the crash landing were 53 and 67-years-old, local police statements disclosed.

Allegedly, the aircraft's emergency parachute seemed to not have triggered before the accident occurred which further caused a small explosion too. During broad daylight, the light plane crashed in the woods near a smaller road adjacent to the highway.

(With AP/ Other AgencyINPUTS)

(IMAGE CREDIT: UNSPLASH)