Germany: Afghan Nationals Stage Anti-Taliban Protests, Demand Protection Of Women's Rights

Afghan nationals residing in Germany staged anti-Taliban protests in Hamburg on Saturday and urged the international community to exert pressure on the insurgent group to safeguard women's rights in Afghanistan and protect the country's honour.

Afghan patriots waved posters engraved with their demands for ensuring women's rights in Afghanistan, the country's existence, and the defence of national honour, as well as freedom, human rights, and civil rights, the Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

Since the Taliban ousted the US-backed Ashraf Ghani government to take control of Afghanistan on 15 August, rallies and protests supporting the rights of Afghan citizens and denouncing the Taliban rule have flared in several countries across the world.

Afghan nationals to demonstrate outside UN office on International Peace Day

A rights activist has informed that Afghan nationals are planning a rally outside the UN office in Geneva on the occasion of International Peace Day on 21 September to protest the Taliban regime's forceful takeover of the country and the persecution of religious and ethnic minorities.

"On the occasion of International Day for peace, during the 48th Session of United Nations Human Rights Council, Afghans in Europe are organising a PROTEST in front of UN Headquarters in Geneva to denounce the illegal take-over of Afghanistan," Afghan human rights campaigner Fazal ur Rehman Afridi stated in a tweet on Wednesday.

The Taliban, on Tuesday, established the interim "Islamic Emirate," naming some hardliners as part of Afghanistan's new administration. Members of the group's old guard dominated the list released by Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid. Mujahid informed the BFMTV network that this is an interim government and they will have positions for women that adhere to Sharia law later. After a strong and swift advance against government forces, the Taliban stormed Kabul on 15 August forcing former president Ashraf Ghani to flee the country.

In mid-August, the Taliban took control of Kabul, wreaking havoc in Afghanistan and prompting the international world to initiate evacuation operations for their people and Afghan partners. Since then, the situation in Afghanistan has dominated the international agenda, with key global and regional countries attempting to find measures to ensure Central Asia's peace and security.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: @Waheed1714/Twitter)