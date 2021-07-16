Last Updated:

Germany And Belgium Floods: More Than 60 Dead, Over 70 Missing As Rain Ravages EU

In Belgium, as the Vesdre River swelled and raged out of the banks, a firefighters-led rescue mission flopped after boat capsized, and 3 submerged in the water.

Written By
Zaini Majeed
Germany flood

IMAGE: AP/Twitter/@CaptainGhazi


More than 60 casualties were reported and at least 70 have gone missing after record rainfall caused severe flash floods in western Germany and neighbouring Belgium on Thursday, washing away cars, collapsing houses, and damaging power grid systems, leaving stranded citizens crying for immediate rescue. Raging torrents from the heavy flooding gushed out and battered the streets of the two European countries leaving scores of residents unaccounted for. The EU activated its Civil Protection Mechanism to tackle heavy flooding, following a request for assistance from Belgium.

"In an immediate response, a flood rescue team and a helicopter have been mobilized from France to assist with local rescue efforts, mostly in flooded areas around the city of Liège. Italy and Austria have also offered flood rescue teams," the European Civil Protection And Humanitarian Aid Operations said in a statement.  

[IMAGE: Twitter/@Madeira]

[IMAGE: Twitter/@chimran55]

[IMAGE: Twitter/@SFischer_EU]

Footages aired Thursday of the devastation caused by the heavy rainfall showed that the rescue operations team and first responders' efforts were hampered due to the water-clogged roads and help couldn’t be reached due to the internet and phone outages across the Eifel, a risky volcanic region. A stranded resident in Germany described the flooding situation to the foreign correspondents as “madness.” 

READ | People of J&K's Poonch heave sigh of relief at restoration of power line hit by 2014 flood

Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said: "The EU stands in full solidarity with Belgium at this difficult time and is providing concrete support. We express our condolences to the families who lost loved ones. I would like to thank the local and French first responders for their efforts. We stand ready to provide further assistance.”

In the LIVE local television broadcasts, several people were seen being rescued from the rooftop by the air troopers on helicopters, others were searched and pulled on inflatable boats from the raging water rapids that engulfed the towns. Several bodies were recovered floating as people struggled to make an escape to the inundated highways and roadways blockade as rivers overflowed its banks.

READ | New York braces for Storm Elsa as rains flood subways across the city, watch

[IMAGE: AP]

United States' Army's 52nd Civil Engineer squadron and American military volunteers from the Spangdahlem airbase scrambled to distribute the sandbags to help the devastated families to protect homes,  European Command stated. 

In Belgium, as the Vesdre River swelled and raged out of the banks, a firefighters-led rescue mission in Pepinster, near Liege flopped as the boat capsized and at least three elderly citizens submerged in the water, sailed, and disappeared. 

“Unfortunately, they were quickly engulfed,” Mayor Philippe Godin was quoted saying by AP. “I fear they are dead.”

“There are people dead, there are people missing, there are many who are still in danger,” the governor of Rhineland-Palatinate state, Malu Dreyer, told the regional parliament, according to AP. “We have never seen such a disaster. It’s really devastating,” he stressed. 

Weather dept officials blame crisis on 'climate change'

As the region was hit with the heaviest rainfall of the season, the German states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia were majorly impacted with flash floods, with the Netherlands being another hard-hit area. Province of Liege was placed under a 'red' alert level and among the worst impacted in terms of human casualties was the German village of Schuld. Local weather officials reportedly blamed the calamity on “climate change.” Premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet, meanwhile blamed the global warming, according to reports. 

READ | Bihar: Locals resort to makeshift boats in flood-affected areas of Muzaffarpur

[IMAGE: Twitter/@AirplaneMarc]

German Chancellor Merkel, who is in the US for the meeting with US President Joe Biden termed the flooding as “catastrophic,” adding that she was “grieving those who have lost their lives.” She added, “I fear the full extent of this tragedy will only be seen in the coming days." 

[IMAGE: AP]

[IMAGE: AP]

[IMAGE: AP]

[IMAGE: AP]

READ | As Delhi monsoon arrives, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes; Check it out
First Published:
COMMENT