Germany And Belgium Floods: More Than 60 Dead, Over 70 Missing As Rain Ravages EU

More than 60 casualties were reported and at least 70 have gone missing after record rainfall caused severe flash floods in western Germany and neighbouring Belgium on Thursday, washing away cars, collapsing houses, and damaging power grid systems, leaving stranded citizens crying for immediate rescue. Raging torrents from the heavy flooding gushed out and battered the streets of the two European countries leaving scores of residents unaccounted for. The EU activated its Civil Protection Mechanism to tackle heavy flooding, following a request for assistance from Belgium.

"In an immediate response, a flood rescue team and a helicopter have been mobilized from France to assist with local rescue efforts, mostly in flooded areas around the city of Liège. Italy and Austria have also offered flood rescue teams," the European Civil Protection And Humanitarian Aid Operations said in a statement.

Large scale floods in Eastern Belgium happening. Weather experts calling this event a 'waterbomb'.

Provincial disaster plan in 3 provinces. Many towns flooded. We'll see how this unfolds the coming hours.

100 liters (sometimes even more) expected to fall in some areas. pic.twitter.com/rNpkiT9ChH — Belgium (@136thbigcountry) July 14, 2021

Footages aired Thursday of the devastation caused by the heavy rainfall showed that the rescue operations team and first responders' efforts were hampered due to the water-clogged roads and help couldn’t be reached due to the internet and phone outages across the Eifel, a risky volcanic region. A stranded resident in Germany described the flooding situation to the foreign correspondents as “madness.”

"It is a catastrophe. There are dead, missing and many are still in danger," says Malu Dreyer, President of German state of Rheinland Pfalz, hit by devastating floods.

Luxembourg, Belgium, NL, Switzerland also on flood alert as lakes and rivers burst their banks

via @innen_rlp pic.twitter.com/tFA91mRMxz — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) July 15, 2021

Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said: "The EU stands in full solidarity with Belgium at this difficult time and is providing concrete support. We express our condolences to the families who lost loved ones. I would like to thank the local and French first responders for their efforts. We stand ready to provide further assistance.”

Dramatic #floods are affecting Germany and Belgium.



The EU Space Copernicus #Emergency Management Service has been activated for both countries.



Radar data from our Sentinel1 will be used to map flooded areas to support first responders.



Thoughts with those affected. pic.twitter.com/tvaKkXnjTc — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) July 15, 2021

In the LIVE local television broadcasts, several people were seen being rescued from the rooftop by the air troopers on helicopters, others were searched and pulled on inflatable boats from the raging water rapids that engulfed the towns. Several bodies were recovered floating as people struggled to make an escape to the inundated highways and roadways blockade as rivers overflowed its banks.

United States' Army's 52nd Civil Engineer squadron and American military volunteers from the Spangdahlem airbase scrambled to distribute the sandbags to help the devastated families to protect homes, European Command stated.

Parts of Germany are currently standing underwater, including in the southwest (though no big floods in my city), with water up to 5 meters there are already atleast 20 dead and alot missing. Scary pic.twitter.com/PQhGJBpIXS — Sassy PaleoNerd (@LikesPterosaurs) July 15, 2021

About 60 dead, approx 1,300 peoples are missing, thousands out of power after devastating #floods in Western #Germany. pic.twitter.com/HvPrv3cQ57 — Sandeep Seth (@sandipseth) July 16, 2021

Ook in Nederland is er heel wat overlast in de provincie Limburg🇳🇱🌧



De auto's drijven ook daar door de straten (centrum Valkenburg)😶 De extreme wateroverlast is het gevolg van de overstroming van De Geul die het water uit de Ardennen niet aankanpic.twitter.com/diWCxEomM8 — Martijn Peters (@MartijnP_DPG) July 15, 2021

In Belgium, as the Vesdre River swelled and raged out of the banks, a firefighters-led rescue mission in Pepinster, near Liege flopped as the boat capsized and at least three elderly citizens submerged in the water, sailed, and disappeared.

“Unfortunately, they were quickly engulfed,” Mayor Philippe Godin was quoted saying by AP. “I fear they are dead.”

“There are people dead, there are people missing, there are many who are still in danger,” the governor of Rhineland-Palatinate state, Malu Dreyer, told the regional parliament, according to AP. “We have never seen such a disaster. It’s really devastating,” he stressed.

It's remarkable that #floods cause havoc in:

>Germany

>Belgium

>The Netherlands

>Switzerland

>The UK

>Luxembourg

Yet, so little is written about the fact that this is just more climate chaos which is only going to get worse unless we act decisively (no sign of that, by the way) pic.twitter.com/fKTw0yM16G — Assaad Razzouk (@AssaadRazzouk) July 15, 2021

Weather dept officials blame crisis on 'climate change'

As the region was hit with the heaviest rainfall of the season, the German states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia were majorly impacted with flash floods, with the Netherlands being another hard-hit area. Province of Liege was placed under a 'red' alert level and among the worst impacted in terms of human casualties was the German village of Schuld. Local weather officials reportedly blamed the calamity on “climate change.” Premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet, meanwhile blamed the global warming, according to reports.

German Chancellor Merkel, who is in the US for the meeting with US President Joe Biden termed the flooding as “catastrophic,” adding that she was “grieving those who have lost their lives.” She added, “I fear the full extent of this tragedy will only be seen in the coming days."

Our thoughts today are with the loved ones of those dead & missing in the devastating floods in Germany & Belgium. It is distressing to see the impact on so many lives also in the Netherlands, Luxembourg & Switzerland. Australia sends it heartfelt condolences to all affected. — Marise Payne (@MarisePayne) July 16, 2021

