Germany Announces Shutdown Over Easter, Extends Lockdown Due To COVID-19 Variant Wave

In an effort to suppress what is described as an "exponential growth" of coronavirus cases from the third wave, Germany on March 22 (local time) extended the lockdown until April 18, announcing a total shutdown for at least five days during the Easter holidays. As the hospital Intensive Care Units (ICU) crowded with the onslaught of COVID-19 patients, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's office announced several new restrictions banning public assembly and business closure between April 2-5 around the Easter festivities.

Speaking at a press conference with the country's 16 state governors on Monday to roll out new restrictions, Chancellor Merkel said that the lockdown in Germany, effective until March 28, will now be extended by another month. This comes as the European country is now battling with the surge of UK variant spread, which has turned into a dominant strain. Germany as of March 22 surpassed the United States in per capita coronavirus cases, according to local press reports. “We have a new pandemic,” The German Chancellor told reporters for the national TV in Berlin, adding that the new rules were extremely necessary to prevent the collapse of healthcare systems.

In a statement to German media outlets, Merkel stated that Germany essentially has a “new virus”, although the type is the same the mutant is more contagious, far deadlier, and has totally different characteristics. The new variant spread is significantly more infectious and “infectious for longer,” she warned. Merkel also stated that since the ministerial meeting 3 weeks ago her administration had hoped to introduce multi-step plans for a phased easing of restrictions in place, however, with the weekly caseload exceeding 100 per 100,000 in just 3 consecutive days, the situation called for more stringent measures. “We have to use the emergency brake,” she told television reporters.

Spread a 'race against time'

In her reversal of easing measures, the German Chancellor will impose stricter lockdown for the Easter holidays, ordering the shops, local businesses, including the grocery stores to remain shut, sources of German broadcaster Deutsche Welle confirmed, citing the government’s plan. All churches will be ordered to hold services virtually. No more than 5 family members per household would be allowed to congregate, and all gatherings on public premises will invite legal action by law enforcement authorities and penalties. While all shops, without exemption, will remain close, the grocery stores will be allowed to resume business as usual after April 3. “We’re in a very, very serious situation,” Merkel told a press conference. The new variant wave has “eaten up” all previous containment efforts she said, calling the spread containment now “a race against time”.

(Image Credit: The Associated Press)