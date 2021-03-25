Germany Approves 2022 Budget Plan With Record New Borrowing To Help Cope With Pandemic

Germany’s Cabinet on Wednesday, March 24 approved the 2022 budget plans. These plans will include rules against running up new debt suspended for the third consecutive year. This development comes in when the government is seeking to help Europe’s biggest economy recover from the consequences of the deadly coronavirus.

As per Finance Minister Olaf Scholz’s plan, there will be new borrowing of 81.5 billion euros in 2022, compared with 240.2 billion euros this year. The government is planning on spending an amount of 419.8 billion euros next year. This is down from 547.7 billion euros this year. According to the reports by AP, Scholz said Germany is “paving the way for growth with record investment in climate protection and digitalization”. Supporting packages that have been implemented to support small businesses, he said, “The figures show that our aid policy is working”.

Germany's 2020 borrowing

Germany borrowed 130.5 billion euros last year when it loosened budget rules to help citizens cope with the pandemic. According to the reports by AP, the parliament had authorized 217.8 billion euros in new borrowing. Towards the end, the economy suffered less than feared in 2020. Also, the national statistics office said that the gross domestic product declined by 5 per cent.

As per the Finance Ministry, the government spending in the year 2020 was 443.4 billion euros, below the 508.5 billion euros that was forecast. In a statement, Scholz said, “Germany is in comparatively good shape because we acted quickly and strongly in the budget”. He added, “We used a lot of money to protect health, support business and secure employment. That pays off in multiple ways. The economic development is better, job losses are smaller, tax income is higher and new borrowing significantly lower than was forecast at times”.

(Image Credits: AP)