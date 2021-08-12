Germany Arrests British Embassy Employee On Suspicion Of Spying For Russia Intelligence

In an episode of post-war espionage, a British man was arrested in Berlin on suspicion of spying for Russia. According to Federal Prosecutors, 57-year-old David S worked at the British Embassy, which is located merely 250 metres away from that of Russia. David allegedly passed documents to Russian intelligence "at least once" in exchange for an "unknown amount" of money, officials said.

"On at least one occasion, he passed on documents he had obtained in the course of his professional activities to a representative of a Russian intelligence service," Germany's chief federal prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Berlin was the epicentre of spying during the cold war. While there have been reports of active spies still on the hunt for secret information, the focus has been tilted more towards cracking digital secrets. The man first triggered suspicion, following which both Germany and the UK conducted a joint mission to nab him. On Tuesday, David was caught in Potsdam, a city situated just outside Berlin. The German police said they also conducted a search in the apartment where he was residing but failed to secure anything substantial as of now.

Later, British Police said in a statement the man was arrested on suspicion of committing offences relating to being engaged in "Intelligence Agent activity". Substantiating the same, a German online news site Focus Online reported that all the documents that were passed by the spy pertained to "counter terrorism". On Wednesday, the man appeared before an investigating judge in Karlsruhe, where he was ordered to remain under arrest pending further inquiries, as reported by BBC.

German minister's response to the case

"We take the information that the detained person’s intelligence activity was carried out on behalf of a Russian intelligence agency extremely seriously,” Germany Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters in Berlin. He said that spying on a close ally on German soil is "absolutely unacceptable" and they are in full solidarity with our British friends. “We will be following the federal prosecutors’ further investigations very closely. And where that’s desired, necessary and possible, we will also support them.”

(Image: AP)