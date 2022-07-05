Germany: Bavarian State Head Claims Country Not Fully Prepared To Do Away With Russian Gas

Germany's Bavarian state head Markus Söder on Monday, July 4, claimed that the country's administration is not adequately prepared for the phase-out of Russian gas and that there is a possibility of shortages in the winter. "There is the threat of a huge energy emergency, a kind of gas triage, which will affect millions of jobs," Söder told German news channel Welt. Gas triage is the term used to describe a scenario in which there would not be enough gas for all households and economic sectors, forcing some industry branches to reduce production.

Söder also chastised Chancellor Olaf Scholz-led government for taking too long to secure alternative energy sources, noting that there is a chance that Russia could cut off Germany's access to gas supplies slowly and gradually. "There is the risk of an ice-cold winter. Other countries are faster, like Italy which has already struck gas deals with Qatar," Bavarian state premier added. He advocated for the continued operation of nuclear power facilities in addition to calling for the discovery of new gas sources.

German government to not expand nuclear power facilities

Söder also went on to slam the country's ruling coalition party for trying to phase out nuclear power due to their ideological reasons. Meanwhile, Energy Minister Robert Habeck has reaffirmed his position against the expansion of nuclear power facilities. Earlier in June, Russian energy giant Gazprom reduced gas supplies via Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline to Germany, which forced Berlin to increase its warning over gas supplies to the "alert level." Notably, several European countries, including Germany, rely heavily on Russian gas imports to meet their energy requirements.

EU approves new gas storage law amid concern over further cut-offs by Russia

It is pertinent to mention here that several countries, including members of the European Union (EU), have imposed sanctions on Russian oil and gas since President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale war on Ukraine in late February. Meanwhile, EU energy ministers have also approved a new law to ensure that Europe's gas storage is at least 80% full by November this year amid the threat of further gas cut-offs by Russia. According to the European Commission, Russian gas deliveries have been interrupted in as many as 12 EU nations so far, and supply levels are now half in comparison to the previous year.

Image: AP/Twitter/@Markus_Soeder