Germany, Belgium, Netherlands & Denmark Vow To Turn North Sea Into 'green Powerhouse'

Four European Union (EU) countries including Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark on Wednesday vowed to build at least 150 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity in the North Sea by 2050. A declaration was signed at an offshore wind summit in Denmark as Europe is also seeking to cut its short-term reliance on Russian energy imports amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who travelled to Denmark to sign the declaration in person, remarked, “This is not just a declaration, but the toolbox for what we have to do and will do in the coming period”. According to a DW report, the German vice-chancellor and the economy minister Robert Habeck noted that the move would strengthen Europe’s expansion of renewable energy “and thus further reduce dependence on gas imports”.

Habeck also noted that the deceleration was the “basis for the first truly European power plants”. He told German broadcaster ZDF, “The projects are to be developed jointly, financed jointly and the electricity distributed jointly”. According to Habeck, the goal was “no longer for each country to do its own thing, but to approach this in a truly cooperative manner."

It is to note that the wind turbines would be raised off the coast of the four EU nations that signed the declaration and the project would be representing a tenfold increase in the 27-nation-bloc’s current offshore wind capacity. This capacity, as per the official statement, would be enough to power 200 million homes in Europe. The ambition is also to use the green power to make hydrogen and green fuels for heavy industries and transportation that cannot easily be directly electrified, said Danish Business Minister Simon Kollerup.

Danish PM: North Sea to become ‘green powerhouse'

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that his government wants to work with the other three nations signing the declaration to "turn the North Sea into the green powerhouse for Europe". He weighed in saying that the agreement involving Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark and the European Commission’s RePowerEU package is key to making the North Sea a green power plant. Rutte added, “ I look forward to continued cooperation to make the North Sea region and Europe greener and more sustainable.”

I’m very pleased with the agreements made at the #NorthSeaSummit in Esbjerg DK today for a sustainable European energy supply. This is vital in order to combat climate change and become independent from Russian energy more quickly. pic.twitter.com/E8ag7aJpuP — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) May 18, 2022

